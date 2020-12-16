NFL DFS Week 15: Quarterbacks Report - Kyler Murray Poised to Get Back on Track

Week 15 NFL DFS Reports

Patrick Mahomes, KC ($7,900/FD – $8,900)

Mahomes passed for over 300 yards in each of his past six starts, leading to three impact games (40.80, 35.20, and 36.90 fantasy points). Over the past two weeks, he fell short of expectations (344/1 and 402/2) in the daily games. Even so, Mahomes remains the highest scoring quarterback (29.03 FPPG). The Saints moved to fourth in the NFL in defense (18.92 FPPG), with no team passing for over 300 yards. They’ve held opponents to fewer than 22.00 fantasy points in six straight games. Quarterbacks gain 6.8 yards per pass attempt while allowing only three passing touchdowns over the past six weeks. Slightly against the gain despite being the top-rated quarterback in Week 15. Kansas City is the best offense they’ve faced since the Packers in Week 3.

Lamar Jackson, BAL (DK – $7,500/FD – $8,200)

Over the previous two weeks, Jackson picked up the pace on the ground (13/94/1 and 9/124/2), leading to his best games (27.75 and 36.55 fantasy points) since Week 6 (30.10). Even with a bump in output, he passed for fewer than 200 yards in seven of his last nine starts. On the year, Jackson only has one completion over 40 yards. The Jaguars rank 29th vs. the quarterback position (25.27 FPPG). Jacksonville has risk vs. the run (4.6 yards per rush with 16 rushing touchdowns) and the pass (8.2 yards per pass attempt with 28 touchdowns). It’s all about the run plays at the goal line for Jackson. Baltimore should score and control the clock on the ground.

Russell Wilson, SEA (DK – $7,300/FD – $8,400)

After tossing only six touchdowns over his previous five games, Wilson picked up four touchdowns vs. the Jets despite passing for only 206 yards. He’s averaging 19.43 fantasy points since Week 8 compared to 32.00 fantasy points over his first seven starts. Seattle has weakness on defense. With losses (4) increasing over their past eight contests, they’ve tried to run the ball more in the last three matchups (29.3 per game). Washington is eighth against quarterbacks (20.07 FPPG) with improved play over their previous four games (233/1, 215/1, 305/2, and 260/1). They allow 6.7 yards per pass attempt, with one team passing for more than 300 yards and one other team with more than two passing touchdowns. Washington would like to slow down the game, and the Seahawks will take the chance with Wilson in the fourth quarter. Not ideal unless Seattle falls behind early.

Kyler Murray, ARI (DK – $7,000/FD – $8,000)

Murray's last signing on the DraftKings fantasy map came in Week 10 (33.35 fantasy points). Over this span, he averaged 214 passing yards (5.7 yards per pass attempt) with six combined touchdowns and regression in the run game (28/108 – 3.9 yards per carry). Murray scored 31.43 fantasy points over his first eight games, helped by his high floor on the ground (76/543/8). Philadelphia sits 12th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks (20.97 FPPG). Their only matchup with more than 30.00 fantasy points allowed came in Week 6 (BAL – 294 combined yards and three touchdowns). The Eagles struggled in three contests vs. running quarterbacks (9/108/1, 4/92, and 9/64/1), and their defense does have multiple injuries in their secondary. Murray looks poised to regain some momentum in this game.

Deshaun Watson, HOU (DK – $6,800/FD – $8,100)

With a drop-down in talent at running back and wide receiver in Week 4, Watson passed for only 219 yards with one touchdown against the Bears. Even with regression, his completion rate (70.8) has been high over his past four games. Over his previous seven weeks, Watson ran the ball well (53/260/2). His best play came in four games (30.45, 35.35, 34.80, and 36.30 fantasy points) while passing for over 300 yards in seven matchups. In Week 13, he passed for 341 yards with no touchdowns against the Colts. Indianapolis regressed to sixth in quarterback defense (19.64 FPPG) after showing more downside in two (GB – 324/3 and LV – 357/3) over their past four games. Brandin Cooks should return to action this week, and the Texans will chase on the scoreboard. Tough to trust, but Watson can make the players around him better.

Ryan Tannehill, TEN (DK – $6,700/FD – $7,700)

Based on overall tools on the offensive side of the ball, Tannehill is well equipped to post impact games when forced to throw. His downside comes from Derrick Henry’s high level of success running the ball, especially in close. Over the last four starts, he gained 8.9 yards per pass attempt with eight touchdowns. Tannehill ranks ninth in quarterback scoring (23.13 FPPG) with three contests with over 30.00 fantasy points. The Lions fell to 26th vs. quarterbacks (24.03 FPPG) with their two biggest failures (HOU – 342/4 and GB – 303/4) over the previous three weeks. Detroit is the worst team in the league defending running scoring (26 touchdowns). At the mercy of the play-calling in the red zone, the Titans have scored 15 touchdowns over their last three matchups.

Tom Brady, TB (DK – $6,600/FD – $7,900)

The frustration mounts for Brady's lack of success in the passing game when considering the expected upside of Mike Evans, Antonio Brown, and Chris Godwin. He struggled in three (209/0, 216/2, and 196/2) of his past four games at home vs. the Saints, Rams, and Vikings. Brady did throw the ball well in his previous three favorable matchups (LV – 369/5, NYG – 279/2, and CAR – 341/1) on the road. Atlanta remains last in the league against quarterbacks (27.24 FPPG), with most of the damage coming over the first eight weeks (35.00, 45.30, 34.30, 32.85, 30.15, 33.35 fantasy points). Collecting dust while the Falcons’ defense has been much better over their last nine games. Call me intrigued by my new found money pit.

Jared Goff, LAR (DK – $6,300/FD – $7,800)

Unlike the Seahawks, the Rams have a top defense, and they will attack with the passing game. Last week they added a top-notch run game by Cam Akers (29/171), which can only be a win over for the overall scoring by Los Angeles. Goff has been dismal at home (222 passing yards per game with only four passing touchdowns). Conversely, he gained 315 yards on the road with 2.4 touchdowns. The Jets allow the second-most fantasy points (26.29 FPPG) to quarterbacks, with five opponents scoring over 30.00 fantasy points. The trick here is Los Angeles scoring early and often via the pass.

Kirk Cousins, MIN (DK – $6,100/FD – $7,200)

Based on the early projections, Cousins looked underrated. His play has been exceptional at home over his last three contests (318/3, 326/3, and 317/3) while averaging 25.47 fantasy points in Minnesota over seven starts. In Week 10, Cousins passed for 292 yards with two touchdowns vs. the Bears. Chicago sits 10th in the league in quarterback defense (20.18 FPPG). Their only disaster showing came in Detroit (402/3). The Bears also rank sixth vs. running back, which makes this matchup tricky. Cousins has an elite running back plus two top wide receivers, which creates a favorable opportunity for Cousins at home.

Taysom Hill, NO (DK – $6,000/FD – $7,500)

Despite a slow start over the first half against the Eagles (no points), Hill ended the day with 324 combined yards with two touchdowns. His floor is a pair of scores in each of his four starts with success in his completion rate (71.9). The Chiefs are league average against quarterbacks (21.47 FPPG). Kansas City tends to defend wide receivers well (2nd). They struggled in four matchups (LV – 347/3, LV – 275/3, TB – 345/3, and MIA – 340/3). Kansas City will give up damage to quarterbacks in the run game (55/268/4). Hill looks priced to pay off, with the Chiefs expected to set the tone on the scoreboard.

Philip Rivers, IND (DK – $5,900/FD – $7,100)

Over the last five games, the Colts scored almost 33 points per game while delivering 19 touchdowns and 11 field goals over 55 possessions. Rivers averaged 284 yards and two touchdowns over this span, setting a reasonable floor in the season-long games. His only contest with over 300 yards and three touchdowns came in Week 6 (371/3). In his first matchup against the Texans, he passed for 285 yards and two touchdowns. Houston has a bottom-tier defense (22nd – 22.68 FPPG), with failure in two contests (TEN – 364/4 and GB – 283/4). The Texans rank poorly vs. the run, which hurts the scoring upside of Rivers in this matchup. More of a neutral outlook while being somewhat boring at DraftKings.

Jalen Hurts, PHI (DK – $5,900/FD – $6,900)

In his NFL starting debut, Hurts looked poised while shining in the run game (18/106). He finished 11th in quarterback scoring (24.95 fantasy points), which was four times his salary ($5,100) at DraftKings. With another week of practice, Hurts should improve his chemistry in the passing game. The Cardinals are 13th vs. the quarterback position (20.97 FPPG). They allow 6.8 yards per pass attempt, with the Seahawks having the most success (476 combined yards with three touchdowns). His bump in salary does make him tougher to roster, and Hurts needs to prove himself on the road.

Matthew Stafford, DET (DK – $5,800/FD – $7,300)

Stafford left last week’s matchup with a rib issue that puts him in the questionable column for Sunday. Detroit threw the ball better in two (295/1 and 402/3) of their past three games, despite playing without his top wide receiver and pass-catching running back. His other three contests (206/3, 336/3, and 276/3) with three touchdowns all came at home. The Titans can be beaten in the passing game (24.72 FPPG). Four opponents (JAC – 358/3, HOU – 361/4, IND – 298/4, and CLE – 345/4) had a high level of success. I need more info, but his injury risk makes him tough to trust in daily games.

Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (DK – $5,700/FD – $6,800)

Late last week, I settled into Tagovailoa as “my guy” in the daily space based on his improvement in Week 13 (296/1) and the potential for a chaser game vs. the Chiefs. He finished with the best day (340/1) of his young career. This week Miami could be without DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki. New England regained their pass defense over the last three weeks (170/0, 209/0, and 137/0), moving them to third in quarterback defense (18.83 FPPG). Easy fade based on the expected downgrade in receiving options for the Dolphins.

Mitchell Trubisky, CHI (DK – $5,500/FD – $7,000)

The Bears' offense picked up the pace over the last three weeks, leading to 30.3 points per game. Their growth has been helped immensely by the run game's growth (16/122, 31/140/3, and 23/169/1). Over this span, Trubisky passed for 776 yards with seven touchdowns and strength in his completion rate (67.3). Minnesota improved to 17th in quarterback defense (21.60 FPPG) after holding their last three opponents to fewer than 18.00 fantasy points. Quarterbacks have 26 passing touchdowns against the Vikings. Getting better, but Trubisky needs a wide-open game to help his upside.

Cam Newton, NE (DK – $5,500/FD – $7,300)

After getting the hook in Week 14, Newton is going to be a gamble going forward. On the year, he only has five passing touchdowns with 10 interceptions while holding his floor due to his value as a runner (113/451/11). Newton passed for only 272 combined yards over the last weeks and one touchdown on 53 pass attempts. Miami improved to 11th against quarterbacks (20.55 FPPG). Their most significant issues came in Week 2 (BUF – 435/4 ) and Week 9 (ARI – 389/4). Moving in the wrong direction with big questions in the passing game.

Matt Ryan, ATL (DK – $5,400/FD – $7,400)

The Falcons struggled to pass the ball over their last four matchups (229 yards per game with four touchdowns and six interceptions). Over this span, Ryan gained only 6.2 yards per pass attempt and a low completion rate (55.1). He slipped to 16th in quarterback scoring (20.78 FPPG), with one touchdown or fewer in seven contests. Ryan scored over 30.00 fantasy points in two games (273/4 and 371/4). Tampa ranks 20th vs. the quarterback position (22.37 FPPG) while struggling in Week 11 (LAR – 376/3) and Week 12 (KC – 462/3). Ryan should play better at home, but he needs both of his starting wide receivers in the starting lineup.

Andy Dalton, DAL (DK – $5,400/FD – $6,700)

The Cowboys did throw the ball better last week (8.0 yards per pass attempt), but they only attempted 23 passes in a blowout game. Over the previous four starts, Dalton averaged 222 passing yards and two touchdowns per game. Overall, he gains only 6.0 yards per pass attempt. The 49ers have a six week battle of emptiness (31.95, 31.95, and 34.85 fantasy points) and success (14.45, 8.00, and 4.40 fantasy points) against quarterbacks. San Fran pushed up to 9th defending quarterbacks (20.14 FPPG). San Fran should score, so the Cowboys need to find a way to pass the ball.

Nick Mullens, SF ($5,100/FD – $6,800)

Mullens may not end up starting on Sunday after delivering eight touchdowns and seven interceptions over the previous six weeks. He lost Deebo Samuel last week, which gives San Francisco weaker options in the passing game. Mullens only has one game of value (316/3), and the 49ers will look to gain an edge with the run game. Dallas inched up to 19th in quarterback defense (22.17 FPPG). Too many variables.

Alex Smith, WAS (DK – $5,000/FD – $6,500)

Washington won four straight games under Smith's guidance, with the last three coming on the road. He left last week’s matchup with the lead due to a calf issue that may end up being minor. Over the past six weeks, he only has four touchdowns with six interceptions. Seattle improved their pass defense over the previous two matchups (197/2, 215/2, 105/1, and 132/0) while facing three weak opponents (PHI, NYG, and NYJ). They moved to 30th vs. quarterbacks (25.52 FPPG), with four weeks of damage (39.55, 35.20, 41.70, and 40.15 fantasy points) over the first half of the year. Terry McLaurin looks to be due for a big game, which may lead to Smith being part of a low-value hookup if he plays.

