NFL DFS Week 15: Running Backs Report - Pair Rams Defense in Your Lineup With Cam Akers

Week 15 NFL DFS Reports

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS (12/18)

TIGHT ENDS (12/19)

Derrick Henry, TEN (DK – $9,500/FD – $10,200)

The daily games pumped the brakes on Henry's ownership this week by jumping his salary to his career's highest level. After a short week (15/60 with one catch for 60 yards), he dominated the Jaguars in Week 14 (22 combined yards with two touchdowns and two catches). His success put him 468 yards short of 2,000, which has been done only seven times in the history of the NFL. Even with a great path in 2020, Henry still only averages 20.35 fantasy points (3rd) in PPR leagues due to his lack of opportunity in the passing game (17/109). His only two impact games (40.40 and 38.50 fantasy points) would fill his current salary bucket at DraftKings. The Lions jumped to 31st in the league in running back defense (31.28 FPPG) after playing better over the last month (18.80, 24.40, 27.10, and 13.30 fantasy points). Running backs have 26 touchdowns against Detroit in 13 games while being demolished by two running backs (Aaron Jones – 236 combined yards with three touchdowns and four catches, Dalvin Cook – 252 combined yards with two touchdowns and two catches). The Saints’ top two backs gained 202 combined yards with three touchdowns and four catches). Henry looks to be a mortal lock for 150-plus yards with multiple touchdowns. I wouldn’t dismiss over 300 rushing yards or a chance at four touchdowns.

Dalvin Cook, MIN (DK – $9,000/FD – $9,400)

Against a top tier running back defense (Tampa – 8th), Cook ran the ball well (110 combined yards with a touchdown and two catches) in Week 14. Over his last five games, he averaged 20.86 fantasy points, which was well below his needed output to win in the daily contests. Cooks remains second in running back scoring (22.89 FPPG – one missed game) with his top two showings coming in Week 8 and 9 (48.60 and 39.20 fantasy points). The Bears held him to 116 combined yards with four catches earlier in the season. Over the last seven games, Cook averaged 29.4 touches. Chicago has the sixth-best defense vs. running backs (20.68 FPPG), with no opponent scoring over 31.50 fantasy points. Great opportunity with big-play and scoring ability, but Cook looks to be an against the grain play, especially with the fantasy world gravitating toward Derrick Henry at the top end at running back.

Alvin Kamara, NO (DK – $7,400/FD – $7,800)

In the first half to Philadelphia, the Saints fell behind, which led to Kamara regaining his chances in the passing game (7/44 on 10 targets). He finished 22.40 fantasy points while extending his streak with fewer than 90 yards rushing to 13 contests. Kamara has seven touchdowns over the previous six weeks (14 on the season). With Taysom Hill at quarterback, he averages 16.5 touches and only 14.20 fantasy points at DraftKings. Kansas City ranks 20th against the running back position (24.12 FPPG). They allow 4.7 yards per rush, with backs scoring eight touchdowns. Real messy here with Hill stealing red-zone touchdowns and Kamara having a much lower opportunity than his salary commands.

Jonathan Taylor, IND (DK – $7,200/FD – $7,400)

A second-half 62-yard touchdown run by Taylor set up his best day (165 combined yards with two touchdowns and two catches) of his young career. His play and opportunity (21.3 touches per game) have been much higher over his last three games (414 combined yards with three touchdowns and nine catches), which includes success in Week 13 (135 combined yards with a touchdown and three catches) against the Texans. Taylor needs 241 yards rushing over the final three weeks to reach 1,000 for the season. On the year, he caught 31 of his 32 targets for 286 yards and one touchdown. Houston took over the last spot in the league vs. running backs (31.33 FPPG). Eight opponents scored 29.90 fantasy points or more against the Texans. Great matchup, but Taylor has a much higher salary, and his playing time has never been higher than 59 percent over his last 10 games.

James Robinson, JAC (DK – $7,100/FD – $7,000)

Besides a 47-yard run in the fourth quarter, Robinson was held in check by the Titans (83 combined yards with four catches) while receiving a drop in playing time (56 percent). Over his previous six starts, Jacksonville had him on the field for well over 80 percent of their plays. Robinson is the fourth-highest scoring running back (18.24 FPPG), with two 30-plus fantasy points games (30.90 and 34.70). He went over 1,000 yards rushing (1,035) last week, which is quite an accomplishment considering Robinson was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jaguars in 2020. The Ravens surrendered four rushing touchdowns in Week 14 to the Browns, pushing them down to 19th in running back defense (23.70 FPPG). They allow 4.5 yards per carry with weakness defending running backs in the passing game (72/544/4). Baltimore played eight of their 13 games this season vs. teams that would currently make the playoffs. Robinson seems viable based on his three-down ability, and the Ravens fade defending running backs over the past five weeks.

David Montgomery, CHI (DK – $7,000/FD – $7,300)

After hitting on an 80-yard touchdown to open the game against the Texans, Chicago only gave Montgomery 13 more touches in a blow-out game. He finished with a season-high 155 combined yards with a touchdown and three catches. Montgomery ranks second in running back scoring (25.63 fantasy points) over the previous three weeks (25.30, 27.10, and 25.63 fantasy points). On the year, he moved to ninth in running back scoring (14.48 FPPG) while needing 240 rushing yards to reach 1,000. Minnesota climbed to 14th defending the running back position (22.77 FPPG), with better play over their last three matches (15.50, 23.50, and 19.90 fantasy points). The Vikings allowed over 30.00 fantasy points to running backs in two contests (32.60 and 31.40). Montgomery has a three-down opportunity with some value in scoring. Over his past six starts, he averaged 19.0 touches per game. His downside here is a weaker play on the road (one of his seven touchdowns plus 4.1 yards per rush and 6.5 yards per catch). More of a fade when adding in his higher salary.

Miles Sanders, PHI (DK – $6,900/FD – $6,800)

The change to Jalen Hurts at quarterback opened up the Eagles' running game (36/246/2) against a previously top-ranked defense (New Orleans) against running backs. Sanders broke free for an 82-yard touchdown setting up his best day (136 combined yards with two touchdowns and four catches) on the season. His yards per rush (5.7) rank near the top for his position while still trying to find his way in the passing game (23/144 – 50/509/3 in 2019). Interestingly, Sanders delivered his other two top showings (21.10 and 23.90 fantasy points) against the Rams (4th in RB defense) and Steelers (top running back defense). Arizona is about league average vs. running backs (22.79 FPPG), with two failed games (47.70, 37.40, and 35.80 fantasy points). The Cardinals will give up touchdowns to running backs (15), which points to possible follow-through by Sanders if Hurts can move the ball with his legs and arm.

Chris Carson, SEA (DK – $6,800/FD – $7,600)

Since returning from his four missed games with a foot injury, Carson gained 267 combined yards with three touchdowns and eight catches on only 13.7 touches per game over three contests. Over this span, Seattle had him on the field for fewer than 50 percent of their plays. A blow-out game in Week 14 against the Jets led to Carson resting in the second half. His ceiling in 2020 has been 25.00 fantasy points while still looking for his first game with over 100 yards rushing. Washington worked their way to third in the NFL in running back defense (19.35 FPPG). They allowed only two rushing touchdowns over the past eight games while holding offenses to 57 points over the past four weeks—wrong kind of dance in Week 15 at DraftKings.

Cam Akers, LAR (DK – $6,600/FD – $6,700)

This week's matchup for the Rams brings back memories of one of my better days in the daily space when a paired Tre Mason with the Rams' defense. Los Angeles beat the Raiders 52-0, with Mason gaining 164 combined yards with three touchdowns and three catches. Their defense picked five turnovers, six sacks, and a touchdown along with the shutout. Last week Akers emerged as the workhorse power running for the Rams, leading to 194 combined yards with two catches on 31 touches. Los Angeles had him on the field for 79 percent of their plays, which was only the second time (Akers – 63 percent in Week 13) a running back was on the field for more than 60 percent of their snaps in 2020. Akers has 53 touches over the past two weeks while having low mileage on his tread this year (115 touches). The Jets are 23rd in defending running backs (24.32 FPPG) while allowing 31.7 points per game over the past six weeks. Backs can beat New York in the passing game (81/508/1), and they allowed 16 rushing touchdowns on the year. Not a slam dunk as the Rams will have success as well passing the ball, and a big lead may very well lead to Darrell Henderson seeing some mop-up time. If I play the Rams' defense, I will undoubtedly have Akers in my starting lineup. Los Angeles does have 18 rushing touchdowns this season (Two by Jared Goff and two by wide receivers).

D’Andre Swift, DET (DK – $6,400/FD – $6,700)

After a three-week vacation with multiple issues, Swift gained 50 combined yards with a touchdown and four catches on 11 touches against the Packers. Detroit had him on the field for 53 percent of their plays, which was below his peak of 73 percent in Week 10. His top two showings (27.30 and 25.90 fantasy points) produced winning stats for his current salary. Tennessee has risk defending running backs (25.38 FPPG). They will give up catches to running backs (67/540/5) while allowing 13 rushing touchdowns. Overpriced for me, and the Lions have questions at quarterback headed into Sunday.

Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (DK – $6,100/FD – $7,000)

Even with a sliding salary at DraftKings, Elliott doesn’t create any excitement for fantasy owners in any format. Over the last three weeks, he gained 193 combined yards with seven catches on only 47 touches. Since Week 5, Elliott only has one touchdown (none rushing). Over the first four weeks of the season, Dallas had him on the field for about 88 percent of their plays, compared to 63 percent in Week 13 and 14. His only game with over four times the output over his salary came in Week 1 (27.70 fantasy points). The 49ers rank fifth in the league vs. running backs (19.93 FPPG), with one disaster showing (NO – 155 combined yards with three touchdowns and seven catches). Elliott has been limited as well in practice this week with a calf issue. Name-value player that may surprise, but the survey says, “tread carefully.”

J.K. Dobbins, BAL (DK – $5,900/FD – $5,900)

Dobbins scored a touchdown in each of the past three weeks while gaining 209 combined yards with two catches. Last week Baltimore scored five rushing touchdowns, with Lamar Jackson (2) and Gus Edwards (2) doing most of the damage. Dobbins was on the field for 62 percent of the Ravens' plays. He ranks 35th in running back scoring (8.59 FPPG) while failing to produce a game worthy of his rising salary. The Jaguars fell to 30th in running back defense (28.87 FPPG) after allowing over 30.00 fantasy points in each of their past three matchups. Jacksonville surrendered over 200 yards rushing in three different games with backs scoring 15 touchdowns. Bet on the come here as I sense his first career game with over 100 yards rushing and a minimum of a touchdown.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (DK – $5,800/FD – $6,400)

The only positive out of Edwards-Helaire over the previous two weeks is his bump in value in the passing game in Week 14 (5/59). The Chiefs had him on the field for a season-high 74 percent of their plays against Miami. He ranks 14th in running back scoring (12.82 FPPG) while failing to score over 21.00 fantasy points in any of his 12 starts. Edwards-Helaire only has five touchdowns, and the Chiefs’ backs only scored seven touchdowns on the year. He averages only 16.8 touches per game. The Saints have the second-best defense in the league against running backs (17.39 FPPG). New Orleans lost their way against running backs in Week 14 (PHI – 153 combined yards with two touchdowns and five catches). In the right offense, but his direction and opportunity have a mediocre smell.

J.D. McKissic, WAS (DK – $5,700/FD – $5,800)

In his first opportunity after the injury to Antonio Gibson, Washington had McKissic on the field for 65 percent of their plays, leading to 86 combined yards with two catches on 13 touches. Despite his success in the passing game (58/426), he only has one touchdown. McKissic won’t be the goal-line back. Seattle showed more risk defending running backs (24.24 FPPG – 22nd) after giving up over 30.00 fantasy points in five of their previous nine matchups. Only an option if Washington falls behind early and Alex Smith starts.

Kenyan Drake, ARI (DK – $5,500/FD – $6,600)

Over his previous seven starts, Drake gained 615 combined yards with seven touchdowns and 12 catches while averaging 18.3 targets per game. His top two outings (28.40 and 24.30 fantasy points) came on the road. Arizona had him on the field for about 51 percent of their plays over the past five weeks. Philadelphia sits 10th against running backs (21.65 FPPG), with no team scoring over 30.00 fantasy points. They’ve allowed 4.2 yards per rush, and running back scored 13 rushing touchdowns. His opportunity makes him a viable option at this salary level.

Nyheim Hines, IND (DK – $5,400/FD – $6,200)

Hines settled into a steady player for fantasy owners in the season-long games over the past five weeks (28.50, 8.30, 17.50, 12.20, and 11.50 fantasy points). The Texans held him 32 combined yards with one touchdown and three catches in Week 13 in a favorable matchup. The Colts gave him 33, and 36 percent of the running back snaps over the last two weeks. Hines is the 16th highest scoring running back in PPR leagues (12.52 FPPG), with three productive games (27.30, 21.20, and 28.50 fantasy points) on the road. The Jonathan Taylor train is rounding into form, making Hines a risky play, especially in a matchup that Indy should play from the lead.

David Johnson, HOU (DK – $5,100/FD – $5,900)

Johnson was activated from the Covid list on Wednesday, putting him on track to play on Sunday. Duke Johnson landed on the injury list this week with a knee injury. Over the previous six weeks, the Texans had him on the field for only one full game (10/44/1), which came against the Colts. Over the first seven weeks, Johnson averaged 13.47 fantasy points and 16.7 touches per game. Indianapolis slipped to 12th in running back defense (22.52 FPPG) while struggling in only one matchup (45.90 fantasy points). Possible season-high in touches if Duke Johnson doesn’t suit up. Only a filler for a fantasy owner not looking to handicap the running back position in Week 15.

Damien Harris, NE (DK – $5,100/FD – $5,800)

After developing a neck issue in Week 14, Harris turned in a full practice on Wednesday. Over his last eight games, he gained 610 combined yards with two touchdowns and four catches on 14.75 touches per game. He gains 5.0 yards per rush, but Cam Newton remains the Patriots' top scoring threat at the goal line. Harris hasn’t scored over 16.20 fantasy points in 2020. The Dolphins jumped to ninth vs. the running back position (21.64 FPPG), with improved play over the past three matchups (13.10, 5.70, and 19.70 fantasy points). Not ready for prime time unless he hits on a long rushing touchdown.

Jeff Wilson, SF (DK – $5,100/FD – $5,800)

With Raheem Mostert battling an ankle injury, Wilson had the appearance of being a value in Week 15, but DraftKings made him a tougher start based on his higher salary. His one dominating game (120 combined yards with three touchdowns and two catches) came in Week 7 vs. the Patriots. Over the previous three weeks, he gained 143 combined yards with one touchdown and three catches as the second-fiddle running back off the 49ers' bench. The Cowboys fell to 25th in running back defense after two poor showings in Week 12 and 13 (47.00 and 31.60 fantasy points). Goal-line back with a bump in touches expected this week. The 49ers can dominate on the ground at times, which keeps him in play even with a higher salary than expected. Dallas allows 5.1 yards per rush, with running backs scoring 15 touchdowns.

Leonard Fournette, TB (DK – $4,500/FD – $5,500)

Surprisingly, Tampa didn’t activate Fournette for last week’s game. With Ronald Jones out this week with a finger injury and a trip on the Covid list, Fournette should earn the starting job this week. Over his last four weeks of action, he gained only 117 combined yards with one touchdown and 12 catches with dull results in both his yards per rush (2.4) and yards per catch (5.9). The Falcons worked their way to seventh vs. running backs (20.81 FPPG). Atlanta gave up only one touchdown to running backs over the last three weeks while showing some downside against running backs in the passing game (76/514/4). Possible trap as the Bucs may give LeSean McCoy and Ke’Shawn Vaughn a more significant piece of the offense.

