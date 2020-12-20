Week 15 NFL DFS: Top Stacks for GPP Contests

Things start getting a little crazy as the tail end of the fantasy football season, and with Week 15 here, we're in the midst of the home stretch. DraftKings has some juicy contests to build some stacks around with some big prize pools.

Enter your NFL DFS lineups on DraftKings!

Minnesota Vikings

QB Kirk Cousins (DK $6,100)

WR Adam Thielen (DK $7,100)

WR Justin Jefferson (DK $7,300)

In a potentially sneaky high-scoring affair, the Vikings passing game is the path in which I'm looking in this game. Running back Dalvin Cook will likely be a trendy play on the high-end salary range, not quite as trendy as Derrick Henry from Tennessee but popular nonetheless. Cook was held in check when these two teams met, but the passing game did have success.

Cousins went for 292 yards and two touchdowns in that matchup, and the Bears come into this game allowing 10 passing touchdowns in their last four games while allowing just three scores on the ground over that span.

Receivers Justin Jefferson (10 targets, eight receptions, 135 yards) and Adam Thielen (seven targets, four receptions, 43 yards, two touchdowns) were the main culprits through the air in the first matchup between these two, which is to be expected. While both Thielen and Jefferson are pricey, Cousins has some value in a sneaky game to stack.

Atlanta Falcons

QB Matt Ryan (DK $5,400)

WR Calvin Ridley (DK $8,400)

WR Russell Gage (DK $4,700)

Matt Ryan has left a sour taste in many people's mouths this season, specifically last week for me as I had him in the majority of my lineups. The narrative that Ryan struggles without Julio Jones is somewhat accurate. Still, he's very inexpensive this week, and this is a matchup that can be exploited judging by the numbers of late. Tampa Bay has allowed the second-most DraftKings points per game to quarterbacks over the past three games (Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff) and the most DraftKings points per game over that span to wide receivers (Tyreek Hill 13-269-3, Cooper Kupp 11-145, Robert Woods 12-130-1) to name a few. The Buccaneers also saw receivers like D.J. Moore, Sterling Shepard, and Nelson Agholor have productive games in the weeks prior.

Tampa's run defense has been good, and the Falcons have lacked sustainable rushing production this season anyway, so their path to success is going to be through the air. Russell Gage has seen 7, 8, 5, and 12 targets over his last four games and is extremely affordable at $4,700. Calvin Ridley has seen 12, 10, 9, and 9 targets in his last four games resulting in 8, 5, 6, and 5 receptions for 124, 108, 50, and 90 yards receiving. Carlton Davis should be the one in charge of following Ridley around, and he's had a rough stretch over his last three games. Last week he held Justin Jefferson in check, but in the game before that, Robert Woods had eight receptions for 159 yards. Three weeks ago, Demarcus Robinson had a monster effort with 12 receptions for 227 yards. It doesn't seem like many people are on the Falcons this week, but in a division game where these matchups have been relatively close and high scoring over the past couple of seasons, this one could go under the radar.

Los Angeles Rams

QB Jared Goff ($6,300)

WR Cooper Kupp (DK $7,000)

WR Robert Woods (DK $6,800)

The Rams should be extremely popular, and for a good reason. They have the highest team total of the week, but that's not why I like them. I like the Rams this week simply because the Jets stink, and they've seemingly quit, especially on defense. With that said, the Jets' run defense has been tough all season, and for an offensive guy like Sean McVay, he knows that while also being aware of the Jets' weakness, which is the secondary. New York is allowing 286 passing yards per game (31st in the NFL) and have allowed 12 passing touchdowns over the past four weeks (Russell Wilson, Derek Carr, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Justin Herbert). Last week the Rams held a commanding lead against the Patriots before finishing them off 24-3; therefore, Goff did not have much to do with it being the Cam Akers show (171 rushing yards), but before that, Goff had been letting the ball go with great volume.

In the seven games before last week, Goff had attempted 47, 31, 51, 37, 61, 33, and 38 passes. In those seven games, Goff went over 300 passing yards four times. The touchdowns have been lacking a bit for Goff considering the amount of volume he's passed for, but as I mentioned above, the Jets are averaging three touchdown passes allowed per game over their last four.

Cooper Kupp (25 percent target share) and Robert Woods (23 percent) are the clear cut top options in the Rams' passing game, with Josh Reynolds coming in at third with a 14 percent share, quite a drop off obviously. Simply put, the Jets don't have the corners to match up with Kupp and Woods, nor the pass rush to pressure Goff and make him feel uncomfortable. This should get ugly quickly, and we want the Jets to keep this close in somewhat of a shootout, but I simply don't see it. The production will be there through the air before the Rams potentially sit some of their starters out late in the second half.

Other Stacks

Arizona Cardinals

QB Kyler Murray (DK $7,000) - WR DeAndre Hopkins (DK $7,900) - WR Larry Fitzgerald (DK $3,300)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB Tom Brady (DK $6,600) - WR Chris Godwin (DK $6,200) - WR Mike Evans (DK $6,500)

MORE DFS: Week 15 DFS Hub