NFL DFS Week 15: Tight Ends Report - Save on Salary with Irv Smith Jr.

Week 15 NFL DFS Reports

Travis Kelce, KC (DK – $8,000/FD – $8,500)

For fantasy owners looking to win overalls in the season-long contests, they need Kelce to at least match Darren Waller (9/150/1) to remain in the championship hunt. After a down game in Week 7 vs. the Broncos due to some defense success in scoring, Kelce has been absolutely stellar over six games (8/109/1, 10/159, 8/127/1, 8/82, 8/136/1, and 8/136/1) while averaging 10.7 targets per game. He already set a career-high in receiving yards (1,250), with his next goals being catches (90 – 103 in 2018) and touchdowns (9 – 10 in 2018). Kelce only needs 127 yards to set the NFL record in a season for a tight end in receiving yards. The Saints showed risk defending tight ends in Week 2 (LV – 14/137/1) and Week 3 (GB – 9/104/2), but they have been relatively unchallenged in this area over their last eight contests (1/11, 3/15, 1/2, 6/84, 0/0, 1/13, 1/9, and 6/51), lifting them to 13th in TE defense (56/550/6). Kelce is a massive edge at his position, but his salary now requires 32.00 fantasy points to fill his salary bucket at DraftKings. A possible high scoring game keeps him in play in Week 15.

Mark Andrews, BAL (DK – $5,500/FD – $6,800)

The Ravens have gotten Andrews more involved in their offense over his last three games (7/61, 5/96/1, and 5/78), but he only averaged 7.3 targets (6.0 on the season). If he didn’t miss a couple of games, Andrews would still be behind his success set in 2019 (64/852/10 – on pace for 63 catches for 774 yards and 9 touchdowns if he played 16 weeks). His top three showings (22.80, 20.70, and 20.60 fantasy points) would line up with his current salary expectations. The Jaguars allowed double-digit fantasy points in nine of their 13 games. They rank 22nd vs. tight ends (51/659/10), with failure in two matchups (TEN – 8/129/2 and LAC – 5/71/2). A touchdown looks like almost a lock with a minimum of a 5/50 type day. Andrews either needs to hit on a long play or score twice to reward fantasy owners in the daily space.

George Kittle, SF (DK – $5,300/FD – $6,000)

I have Kittle rated as out this week. The 49ers activated him from injured reserve, which gives him an outside chance of playing on Sunday. His projections will be updated if/when San Fran clears him to play. Kittle shined in two (15/183/1 and 7/109/1) of his six starts, with both results coming at home. Dallas is league average defending tight ends (53/507/6), but no team gained over 75 yards. Tough to trust even with a clean bill of health for Week 15.

T.J. Hockenson, DET (DK – $5,200/FD – $6,200)

The floor of Hockenson continues to improve over the past month. After three steady showings (5/59/1, 7/65, and 5/39/1) midseason, Washington held him to two catches for 13 yards in Week 10. His targets improved in four straight games (4, 7, 8, 9, and 10), setting up growth in his fantasy points (10.80, 13.90, 15.40, and 16.30). Hockenson is the third-highest scoring tight end (12.44 FPPG). Tennessee played better defending tight ends over the previous two weeks (3/29 and 5/40) while sitting 21st in tight end defense (62/652/7). Four opponents (DEN – 7/75/1, JAC – 7/76/1, HOU – 6/85/1, and BAL – 5/96/1) scored over 20.00 fantasy points. Hockenson looks viable at this level based on his salary and a possible chaser game. Again, Matthew Stafford would have to start for him to be an option.

Rob Gronkowski, TB (DK – $4,200/FD – $6,300)

Trust has become an issue for Gronkowski over his last five starts. He played well in Week 12 (6/106), but his production was short in his other four contests (1/2, 2/51/1, 2/25, and 1/21). Since Week 3, he has 36 catches for 496 yards and five touchdowns over 11 games. His catch rate (59.4) remains below expectations. Atlanta improved to 27th vs. the tight end position (73/723/9) due to better defense over the past six weeks (4/34, 5/63, 2/25, 4/23, 6/37/1, and 6/41). Earlier in the seasons, the Falcons had three disaster showings (DAL – 11/122/1, CHI – 9/75/2, and GB – 6/98/3) against tight ends. Hot and cold opportunity while ranking fourth on the team on the target food chain in Tampa.

Logan Thomas, WAS ($4,000/FD – $5,600)

The injury to Alex Smith last week did steal some of Thomas's upside away against the 49ers. He finished with a respectable day (6/43) for the season-long games. His stock has been on the rise over the last three weeks (19/161/2 on 20 targets), despite facing two formidable defenses (PIT and SF). Thomas has five touchdowns and one highlight game (9/98/1). Seattle moved to ninth in tight end defense (49/640/4) while having one bad game (PHI – 10/128/2). If Alex Smith can’t suit up, Thomas gets downgraded for me.

Dallas Goedert, PHI (DK – $3,900/FD – $5,900)

The change to Jalen Hurts at quarterback for the Eagles led to only 30 passing attempts with 167 yards against a good Saints’ defense. Philly’s tight ends finished with six catches for 51 yards on nine targets, which was below their opportunity over their previous four games (8/93, 7/125/2, 10/128/2, and 7/97). Goedert has 21 catches for 261 yards and two touchdowns over his last four starts. He out-snapped Zack Ertz 59 to 50 in Week 14. Arizona moved to sixth in tight end defense (57/531/4), with struggles to two matchups (DET – 7/81/1 and LAR – 10/68/1). With Ertz getting healthier, Goedert may see a drop off his chances down the stretch. His salary at DraftKings keeps him in play even with a below-par matchup.

Jonnu Smith, TEN (DK – $3,700/FD – $5,300)

After Week 4, Smith had 18 catches for 221 yards and five touchdowns. Over his next eight games, he managed only 14 catches for 137 and two touchdowns while averaging only three targets. The Titans have rotated in four tight ends over the last two games, creating a guessing game on who will be viable as a scoring option at the goal line. Detroit surprisingly has the fifth-best defense against tight ends (44/423/7), but they did regress in four (8/64/1, 5/50/2, 5/37/1, and 6/42/1) of their past seven matchups. Smith is fading off the cheat sheet while becoming only a gamble in the daily space.

Irv Smith, MIN (DK – $3,600/FD – $5,400)

Smith played well last week (4/63/1), but the Vikings only had him on the field for 35 percent of their plays. His bump in chances was helped by Kyle Rudolph being injured for Week 14. Smith missed three of his previous four matchups with a back issue. A plus matchup should open things up for him.

Jared Cook, NO (DK – $3,400/FD – $5,600)

After being on the field for fewer than 40 percent of the Saints' plays from Week 9 to Week 13, Cook saw a bump in playing time (57 percent) in a chaser game against the Eagles. His production has been steady in back-to-back weeks (3/28/1 and 3/37/1). On the year, Cook only has 28 catches for 350 yards and six touchdowns. He has over three catches in a game only twice. The Chiefs had a tough time against tight ends over the last month (9/103/2, 10/140, 6/64, and 9/110/2) while also struggling in one other matchup (12/123). With Drew Brees expected back this week, Cook may have the best opportunity of the season. Don’t dismiss a 5/80/1 showing, which works well for this salary level.

Cole Kmet, CHI (DK – $3,000/FD – $5,100)

Kmet had a season-high 85 percent of the Bears' tight end snaps in Week 14, but Jimmy Graham (4/23/1) stole the touchdown needed to fill his low salary bucket. Kmet finished with four catches for 41 yards on seven targets in a blowout game. He had his best opportunity of the season in Week 13 (5/37/1 on seven targets). Minnesota is league average against the tight end position (58/684/4), with five different teams scoring over 15.00 fantasy points. Graham was downgraded with a hip injury on Thursday, which may lead to Kmet being more active in this matchup.

