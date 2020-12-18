NFL DFS Week 15: Wide Receivers Report - Brandon Aiyuk Still a Value After Salary Jump

Week 15 NFL DFS Reports

Tyreek Hill, KC (DK – $8,800/FD – $9,300)

In a light touch afternoon against the Dolphins (four), Hill still delivered 26.10 fantasy points thanks to two touchdowns with over 111 yards and three catches. He now has 16 touchdowns with one monster game (57.90 fantasy points). Hill scored more than 30.00 fantasy points in one other contest (9/121/2), which is required with his top-shelf salary at DraftKings in Week 15. New Orleans has a top 10 defense against wide receivers (148/2,064/14), helped slightly by no wide receiver stats against the Broncos. Their most risk came in four matchups (CAR – 17/219/2, CHI – 22/239/2, ATL – 17/225, and ATL – 16/262). New Orleans won’t shadow Hill in this matchup due to him running most of his plays out of the slot. CB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson likes to keep wide receivers in front of him while allowing a high catch rate and minimal damage in touchdowns. A great player having an impressive season, and this game should be played at a fast pace.

DK Metcalf, SEA (DK – $8,600/FD – $8,200)

Game score led to Metcalf posting a mid-tier showing (6/61/1). His output has been shallow in three (2/28, 3/46/1, and 5/80) of his previous four starts. His top week (12/161/2) came in Week 8 against the 49ers. Metcalf delivered four other games with over 20.00 fantasy points (4/110/1, 6/104/2, 7/108/1, and 10/177), but none were worthy of his higher salary. Washington has the four-best defense vs. the wide receiver position (166/1,987/9). The Steelers (19/242/1) and Cardinals (21/221/2) had the most success. Two wide receivers (Amari Cooper – 6/112/1 and Brandon Aiyuk – 10/119) gained over 100 yards. CB Kendall Fuller will give up touchdowns, and CB Ronald Darby will surrender some big-plays. Below-par matchup with a high salary, but Russell Wilson can beat the best defenders with his vision and play-making.

Calvin Ridley, ATL (DK – $8,200/FD – $8,400)

Ridley scored 14.00 or more fantasy points in 10 of his 12 starts. He has six games with double-digit targets and over 100 yards receiving (9/130/2, 7/109/2, 5/110, 8/136, 5/108, and 8/124/1). Even with success, Ridley scored over 30.00 fantasy points only in Week 1 (34.00) while averaging 22.48 fantasy points at home. In 2019, he finished with a respectable showing vs. the Bucs (6/85/1). Tampa fell to 22nd in wide receiver defense (38.08 FPPG) after two disaster outings (LAR – 27/314/2 and KC – 25/369/3) in Week 11 and Week 12. Six receivers (D.J. Moore – 8/120, Robby Anderson – 9/109, Nelson Agholor – 5/107/1, Cooper Kupp – 11/145, Robert Woods – 12/130/1, and Tyreek Hill – 13/269/3) gained over 100 yards. CB Carton Davis has risk in all areas, giving Ridley a chance at an explosive game. He remains limited in practice with a foot injury. His opportunity will be helped if Julio Jones doesn’t suit up.

DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (DK – $7,900/FD – $8,600)

Hopkins was headed for another mediocre game until hitting on a wide-open 41-yard catch late. He finished with his sixth game (9/136) with over 100 yards. Since Week 5, he scored fewer than 11.00 fantasy points in half of his starts. Hopkins has five touchdowns in 13 games after scoring 31 times over his previous 46 weeks in Houston. The Eagles are just below league average vs. wide receivers (171/2,091/11) with failure against DK Metcalf (10/177) or Davante Adams (10/121/2) over the past three games. CB Darius Slay hasn’t played well, and he will be challenged again this week.

A.J. Brown, TEN (DK – $7,600/FD – $8,300)

Over the last 10 weeks, Brown has 46 catches for 798 yards and nine touchdowns, which comes to 19.38 fantasy points per game. His fantasy scoring average (17.15) would rank seventh in the league if he played all 13 games. His floor has been over 20.00 fantasy points in six of his previous 10 starts. Even with a high ranking, Brown doesn’t have a game in 2020 with more than nine targets. The Lions allow the fourth-most fantasy points per game (42.12 – 196/2,579/12) to wide receivers. Eight different teams gained over 200 yards receiving. Five wide receivers (DeAndre Hopkins – 101/137, Keelan Cole – 6/143, DJ Moore – 7/127, Will Fuller – 6/171/2, and 7/115/1) had a high level of success. CB Darryl Roberts made two respectable starts over the previous two weeks, but he will be overmatched in this game. Brown is the against-the-Derrick-Henry-grain play in the Titans' offense. I still believe he has a 200-yard game in the bag with multiple touchdowns.

Allen Robinson, CHI (DK – $7,400/FD – $7,300)

Over the last three weeks, with Mitchell Trubisky starting at quarterback, Robinson has 23 catches for 272 combined yards with three touchdowns on 33 targets. His top three showings (28.30, 27.40, and 27.30 fantasy points) almost match his needed output for his current salary level. Allen sits seventh in wide receiver scoring (17.28 FPPG). The Vikings held him to six catches for 43 yards on nine targets in Week 10. Minnesota ranks 28th defending wide receivers (174/2,349/20) while playing better over the previous five contests (CHI – 12/93, DAL – 14/157/1, CAR – 13/227/1, JAC – 12/164/1, and TB – 11/178/1). The Vikings haven’t allowed over 100 yards to a wide receiver since Week 6. Three players (Davante Adams – 14/156/2, Kalif Raymond – 3/118, and Julio Jones – 8/137/2) had success in receiving yards. CB Cameron Dantzler will give up touchdowns but short yards per catch. Viable based on his overall opportunity (9.8 targets per game).

Justin Jefferson, MIN (DK – $7,300/FD – $7,600)

As expected, Jefferson turned in another quiet game (4/39) on the road. Over 13 weeks of action, his production has more than doubled at home (162.00 fantasy points) than on the road (68.00 fantasy points). He scored all seven of his touchdowns in Minnesota while delivering four great games (30.50, 39.60, 26.00, and 27.30 fantasy points). Jefferson gained 135 yards on eight catches vs. the Bears in Week 10. Chicago has the third-best defense (31.24 FPPG – 156/2,056/11) against wide receivers. Four wide receivers (Michael Thomas – 9/131, Kenny Golladay – 4/158/1, Michael Gallup – 6/109, and Davante Adams – 7/103/1) gained over 100 yards. CB Jaylon Johnson will give up touchdowns and big-plays, which is the perfect combination for Jefferson’s success. His rising salary does make him a tougher own despite a stellar resume at home.

Michael Thomas, NO (DK – $7,200/FD – $7,000)

Over the last month, Thomas has 30 catches for 343 yards on 37 targets, which projects to 120 catches for 1,372 yards with 16 games played. He’s still looking for his first touchdown. His best two outputs (9/104 and 9/105) came against the Falcons. Kansas City continues to play well against wide receivers (152/1,811/14 – 2nd). Only two wide receivers (Henry Ruggs – 2/118/1 and Curtis Samuel – 9/105/1) gained over 100 yards. CB Bashaud Breeland likes to play up close in coverage, which works well vs. weaker receivers, but he can beat for touchdowns. Thomas has a due feel, especially when adding this game will be high scoring. There is also a chance that Drew Brees plays on Sunday.

Adam Thielen, MIN (DK – $7,100/FD – $7,500)

Tampa smothered Thielen in Week 14 (3/39 on four targets ), his fourth game with empty stats (3/31, 3/27, and 2/38). He has 12 scores in his 12 starts, with his value coming in three weeks (6/110/2, 8/114/1, 9/80/2, and 8/123/2). Thielen scored two touchdowns versus the Bears in Week 10, but he finished with only four catches for 43 yards. His play is slightly better at home (121.00 fantasy points) than on the road (79.50 fantasy points) over six games at each location. CB Kyle Fuller is a top player in coverage. I’ll put Thielen in the fade column in the daily contests in Week 15.

Cooper Kupp, LAR (DK – $7,000/FD – $7,100)

Following on the path of Jared Goff, Kupp has struggled to make an impact in his six starts at home (4/40, 5/69/1, 6/43, 5/50, 2/41, and 5/33/1) while averaging only 5.8 targets. Conversely, his play has been much better on the road (52/593/1 – 18.17 FPPG). Over his first three years in the NFL, Kupp scored 21 touchdowns over 39 games. He needs 21 catches to reach 100 for the year, but his scoring (three touchdowns) has been a missing link in his stat line in too many weeks. The Jets have some quit to the defense, leading a low ranking vs. wide receivers (198/2,516/15 – 27th) and 22 touchdowns and 12 field goals allowed over their past six matchups. Kupp will need to earn his edge in the first half as the Rams should coast to an easy win that includes many runs late in the game.

Robert Woods, LAR (DK – $6,800/FD – $7,400)

Woods missed practice this week with a thigh injury, but he does have enough time to be cleared for Sunday. He scored under 10.00 fantasy points in four (9.80, 6.50, 8.60, and 8.20) of his last five starts in Los Angeles. Woods has two impact games (28.40 and 31.00 fantasy points) while ranking 12th in wide receiver scoring (16.04 FPPG). New York has plenty of risk in the secondary, and I could see Woods scoring in the red zone on a run play. Closer to a 20-point player in Week 15 than fitting the impact value needed to win at DraftKings.

Tyler Lockett, SEA (DK – $6,700/FD – $7,400)

Over the previous seven weeks, Lockett only landed on the fantasy fairway in one contest (9/67/1) while creating a glaring hole in each other game (4/33, 4/40, 5/66, 3/23, 6/63, and 5/52). Over this span, he averaged 6.9 targets. In his best two starts, Lockett posted impact results (9/100/3 and 15/200/3) with a combined 33 targets. CB Jimmy Moreland hasn’t allowed a touchdown this season, with receivers gaining short yards per catch. I don’t see a shootout, which is needed for Lockett to pay off.

Terry McLaurin, WAS (DK – $6,600/FD – $6,900)

The Steelers and 49ers held McLaurin to short games (2/14 and 2/24) on a combined 12 combined targets. His last touchdown came in Week 6. From Week 2 to Week 12, over nine games, he had a floor of seven catches in seven games highlighted by his success in four contests (25.50, 21.80, 22.00, and 24.50 fantasy points). Seattle remains last in the league against wide receivers (235/2,768/15), despite improvement over the previous three weeks (9/46, 7/64, and 10/112). The Seahawks allowed eight catches or more to 16 wide receivers, with nine players gaining over 100 yards. CB D.J. Reed moved into the starting lineup in Week 9 after minimal resume in the NFL over his first two seasons. McLaurin is due to regain his previous form.

Mike Evans, TB (DK – $6,500/FD – $7,100)

The lack of performance by the Bucs’ wide receivers continues to amaze. Evans gained fewer than 80 yards in each of his last nine starts. His best value came in Week 2 (7/104/1) and Week 4 (7/122/1) at home. He continues to offer an edge in touchdowns (11), but his streak of over 1,000 yards is likely to end at six seasons (needs 331 yards over three games). In 2019, Evans gained 50 yards with four catches against the Falcons. Atlanta allows the second-most fantasy points (195/2,614/13) to wide receivers. Nine wide receivers (CeeDee Lamb – 6/100, Amari Cooper – 6/100, Allen Robinson – 10/123/1, Robby Anderson – 8/112, Justin Jefferson – 9/166/2, Kenny Golladay – 6/114, Jerry Jeudy – 7/125/1, and Michael Thomas – 9/104 and 9/105) gained over 100 yards against the Falcons. CB Darqueze Dennard allows short yards per catch with an occasional touchdown. I want to believe, but he is overpriced based on his play and the lack of success by the Bucs’ passing game.

Amari Cooper, DAL (DK – $6,400/FD – $6,700)

Over 13 weeks, Cooper only has two empty showings (2/23 and 1/5) while ranking 13th in wide receiver scoring (16.04 FPPG). He scored in three straight games while posting one impact game (12/134/1). Cooper has a floor of 12.50 fantasy points over the last five matchups, with his best outing coming in Week 12 (6/112/1). San Francisco struggled vs. wide receivers in three (SEA – 19/212/3, GB – 13/229/3, and BUF – 24/321/3), leading to a drop to 12th (163/1,989/15). Five wide receivers (DeAndre Hopkins – 14/151, DK Metcalf – 12/161/2, Devante Adams – 10/173/1, Preston Williams – 4/106/1, and Cole Beasley – 9/130/1) gained over 100 yards. Maybe the Cowboys find their pulse in their passing game, and Cooper tends to play better at home.

Brandon Aiyuk, SF (DK – $6,300/FD – $6,900)

It took a few weeks, but DraftKings finally priced Aiyuk appropriately in Week 15. His play has been impressive over the past games (6/115, 8/91/1, 7/75/1, 5/95/1, and 10/119), which comes to 21.74 FPPG. The 49ers have looked his way 11.2 times per game over this span. In essence, his stats during his uptick project to 115 catches for 1,581 yards and 10 touchdowns. Dallas ranks 26th in running back defense (159/2,134/22), with five receivers (Robert Woods – 6/105, Calvin Ridley – 7/109/2, DK Metcalf – 4/110/1, Tyler Lockett – 9/100/3, Darius Slayton – 8/129, and Adam Thielen – 8/123/2) gaining over 100 yards. CB Chidobe Awuzie will return to the starting lineup this week after sitting Week 14 with a COVID issue. Awuzie's play has been subpar while showing risk in big plays and touchdowns. The beat goes on with high upside while flying under the radar, even with a higher salary.

Chris Godwin, TB (DK – $6,200/FD – $7,200)

With Tampa only attempting 23 passes last week, Godwin ended up being merely a donation for fantasy owners (2/25) in the daily games. Over his first eight games, he caught 49 passes for 562 yards and three touchdowns, leading to 15.4 FPPG). His top game (9/88/1) came on the road in Week 7. CB Isaiah Oliver continues to be one of the worst players in coverage in 2020, with tons of yards after the catch and damage in touchdowns allowed. Godwin owes me from last week, which may have been a chance at a million dollars.

Corey Davis, TEN (DK – $5,800/FD – $6,800)

Three times over the past seven weeks, the Titans gave Davis only three targets in each game. His two impact showings (8/128/1 and 11/182/1) while gaining over 100 yards in two other starts (7/101 and 5/113). Davis has an elite catch rate (76.7) with 6.6 targets per game. CB Amani Oruwariye allows a massive number of yards per catch, but he does allow a low catch rate. Tennessee will hit on a long touchdown, which gives Davis a chance at an impact game.

Marvin Jones, DET (DK – $5,700/FD – $6,100)

As the WR1 for the Lions over the past eight games, Jones has 41 catches for 521 yards and five touchdowns on 65 targets. His top production came in Week 10 (8/96/1) and Week 13 (8/116/1). He averaged 9.6 targets over the previous five contests. The Titans fell to 30th vs. wide receivers (215/2,471/15), with six opponents (26/240/1, 20/236/3, 21/175/2, 21/229/1, 23/233, and 16/249/3) gained over 200 yards. CB Malcolm Butler gives up plenty of yards with some damage in touchdowns. A chaser game bodes well for his playable value at DraftKings, but Matthew Stafford has to start.

Marquise Brown, BAL (DK – $5,600/FD – $6,000)

Brown picked up a touchdown in each of his last three games, but he’s still looking for his first week with over 20.00 fantasy points. The Ravens placed him on the Covid list this week, but Brown may be cleared to play by Sunday. Only once this season has he had over eight targets in a game while owning a low catch rate (53.1 – eight drops). Jacksonville ranks 25th defending wide receivers (180/2,398/15). Nine wide receivers (Brandin Cooks – 8/161/1, Kenny Golladay – 4/105, Keenan Allen – 10/125, Will Fuller – 5/100/1, Marquez Valdes-Scantling – 4/149/1, Diontae Johnson – 12/111, Jarvis Landry – 8/143/1, Justin Jefferson – 9/121/1, and A.J. Brown – 7/112/1) gained over 100 yards. Low volume player that needs to hit on a bomb for a touchdown to work at this level.

T.Y. Hilton, IND (DK – $5,500/FD – $6,800)

The momentum for Hilton continued last week. His play has been exceptional over the previous three games (4/81/1, 8/110/1, and 5/86/2), helping fantasy owners make a push in both the daily games and the season-long contests. Hilton ranks 41st in wide receiver scoring (10.03 FPPG) while on pace for 61 catches for 805 yards and six touchdowns. He scored 25.00 fantasy points in Week 13 against the Texans. Houston drifted back to 24th vs. the wide receiver position (178/2,1160/16) partly due to their weakness stopping running backs. They also have injuries in the secondary, which allows the Colts to hit on a long play-action touchdown. Hilton is reasonably priced while rounding into form with better chemistry with Philip Rivers.

Antonio Brown, TB (DK – $5,400/FD – $6,500)

So much for Brown saving fantasy owners late in the season. In his five games, he has 25 catches for 217 yards and no touchdowns on 6.8 targets. Brown gains only 8.7 yards per catch with one catch over 20 yards. CB A.J. Terrell is a first-round talent (2020), but he allows a high catch rate with receivers beating him over the short areas of the field. The Tampa bus has been running on fumes of late, but this matchup does over upside for Brown.

Keke Coutee, HOU (DK – $5,300/FD – $5,900)

After shining in Week 13 (8/141) as the starting replacement for Will Fuller, Coutee managed only three catches for 24 yards and a touchdown on three targets against the Bears. Houston had him on the field for 74 percent of their plays, which was only a WR3 opportunity in Week 14. The Texans hope to have Brandin Cooks back on the field this week, despite missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The Colts have a top 10 defense against wide receivers (154/2,206/11). CB Kenny Moore has the tools to minimize the damage by Coutee. A possible uptick in targets and Deshaun Watson does make the players around him better.

D.J. Chark, JAC (DK – $5,000/FD – $5,800)

Chark delivered four straight empty games (4/56, 4/41, 2/41, and 2/16) while averaging 7.3 targets. He dominated in two favorable matchups (8/95/2 and 7/146/1) earlier in the season. The Jaguars gave him WR1 snaps over his previous six starts. Baltimore is league average against wide receivers (186/2,061/9). Only two players (Terry McLaurin – 10/118 and Corey Davis – 5/113) gained over 100 yards. The switch back to Gardner Minshew creates a dink and dunk atmosphere for Jacksonville’s passing game. Moving at a snail's pace, which is worthless in the daily contests.

CeeDee Lamb, DAL (DK – $4,500/FD – $5,800)

The snaps for Lamb have declined in back-to-back games. Last week he only had two catches for 46 yards on two targets. Over the previous four matchups, Lamb has 17 catches for 147 yards and one touchdown while gaining only 8.6 yards per catch. Almost unplayable in the season-long games, and his salary hasn’t faded enough to create a buzz at DraftKings.

