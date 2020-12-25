Week 16 NFL DFS: Top Stacks for GPP Contests

The second to last week of the regular season is here and there are NFL games sprinkled all over the place as the holidays are here. As usual, this article will include stacks worthy of consideration for DraftKings contests on the Sunday main slate. There are some obvious places to look and some not so clear-cut options to consider and I'll help sort through all of that below.

Baltimore Ravens

QB Lamar Jackson, BAL (DK $8,000)

Marquise Brown, BAL (DK $5,700)

TE Mark Andrews, BAL (DK $5,700)

The Ravens offense has picked up their game of late scoring 30 or more points in each of their last three games (34 vs. Dallas, 47 at Cleveland, 40 vs. Jacksonville). Obviously the Giants' defense is better than those three franchises but Jackson has been good overall of late and is always an x-factor with his legs. With 22 or more DraftKings points in four of his last five games Jackson does have a ton of upside and will be overlooked considering other quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes (DK $8,500) and Deshaun Watson (DK $7,600) priced near or below him.

Wide receiever Marquise Brown has been a rollercoaster ride all season but has three touchdowns in his last four games. He'll see some James Bradbury in coverage but with Brown being a speedy deep threat, it doesn't take much for him to produce as he is very boom or bust.

Mark Andrews has seen 5, 7, 6, and 9 targets over his last four games and has a 22 percent target share on the season. The Giants are allowing six receptions per game to tight ends over the last four weeks and Andrews has five or more receptions in each of his last four games.

Houston Texans

QB Deshaun Watson (DK $7,600)

WR Brandin Cooks (DK $6,200)

WR Keke Coutee (DK $5,400)

Houston's offense has been stagnant of late against some tough defenses (Indianpolis twice and the Bears in between) but this matchup against the Bengals on a short week riding the high of upsetting Pittsburgh on Monday night is an exploitable matchup. Deshaun Watson has had to do a lot of work on his own of late with 24 or more DraftKings points in four of his last five games eclipsing 34 points in two of those contests.

Brandin Cooks and Keke Coutee are not reminding anyone of Will Fuller but they are the top two receiving targets for Watson in a good matchup. The Cincinatti corners have struggled on the outside while slot corner MacKenzie Alexander has been strong. Cooks has seen seven or more targets in six of his last eight games while Coutee has 16 receptions on his last three games. This is a game involving two bad defenses with some sneaky shootout ability, mainly because of how bad Houston's defense is for the Cincinatti side, but I will lean on the Texans offense in this spot with the dynamic upside of Watson under center.

Denver Broncos

QB Drew Lock (DK $5,000)

WR Tim Patrick (DK $4,200)

TE Noah Fant (DK $4,800)

Overall this Broncos offense has been putrid with Drew Lock at the helm but in certain spots Lock and the passing game have been strong. Week 9 against the Falcons (313 yards, two touchdowns), Week 14 against the Panthers (280 yards, four touchdowns), and against these Chargers in Week 8 (248 yards, three touchdowns) were all matchups that Lock was able to succeed in. Relative to Lock's price and the previous success against the underwhelming Chargers secondary, he can be a sneaky, bargain with upside similar to the performance that we saw from Matt Ryan last week. Ideally the script of this game will have the Chargers ahead with the Broncos being forced to throw.

Tim Patrick and Noah Fant have been reliable targets for Lock this season, specifically Fant (78 targets, eigth-most among tight ends) overall and Patrick in the red zone with a 19 percent share. Patrick unfortunately missed the Week 8 affair with the Chargers while Fant (nine targets, seven receptions, 47 yards) saw a lot of work. Stacking these Broncos will allow the fitting in of some high-priced studs.

Other Stacks

Atlanta Falcons

QB Matt Ryan (DK $5,800), WR Calvin Ridley (DK $8,500), WR Russell Gage (DK $5,100)

Dallas Cowboys

QB Andy Dalton (DK $5,500), WR Amari Cooper (DK $5,700), WR CeeDee Lamb (DK $5,300)