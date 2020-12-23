NFL DFS Week 16: Quarterbacks Report - Predicting a Monster Game for Patrick Mahomes

Week 16 NFL DFS Reports

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS (12/24)

WIDE RECEIVERS (12/25)

TIGHT ENDS (12/26)

Patrick Mahomes, KC (DK – $8,500/FD – $9,400)

Mahomes saw his streak with over 300 yards passing end at six games, but his fantasy point production over the last three weeks (22.50, 25.55, and 29.40) fell short of the top quarterbacks. He has three impact games (40.80, 35.20, and 36.90 fantasy points) while ranking second in quarterback scoring (29.06 FPPG). Mahomes needs 538 passing yards to reach 5,000 for the year while being on pace to set career-highs in completions. Atlanta continues to have the worst defense in the NFL against quarterbacks (27.27 FPPG), with six teams scoring over 30.00 fantasy points (all over the first nine weeks). The Falcons have 14 sacks over the last five weeks, which has masked some of their downside in the deep passing game coverage. Kansas City should have their way in the passing game, and his floor for me this week is 400 yards with four touchdowns.

Lamar Jackson, BAL (DK – $8,000/FD – $8,800)

Over the past three weeks, the Ravens’ offense picked up their scoring pace (121 points), leading to 15 touchdowns and a spike in Jackson’s running value (13/94/1, 11/125/2, and 14/53/1). He still trails his path in 2019 by about six fantasy points per game. Despite only 56 combined passing attempts over this span, Jackson posted his best two showings (36.55 and 32.65 fantasy points) of the year. He needs 172 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the second straight season. The Giants sit seventh defending quarterbacks (19.84 FPPG). They’ve allowed over 25.00 fantasy points to a quarterback just once (PHI – 373/3). In their two games (SEA and ARI) against running quarterback, New York allowed 20 rushes for 92 yards. Moving in a positive direction, but this matchup is below par.

Deshaun Watson, HOU (DK – $7,600/FD – $8,500)

Watson threw for 372 yards and two touchdowns with some success on the ground (6/25). He continues to play well despite having a downgrade at the wide receiver position after losing Will Fuller for the season. Watson passed for over 300 yards in four of his previous five games, but he only has three passing touchdowns over his last three starts. Watson is the sixth-highest scoring quarterback (26.15 FPPG). Cincinnati played well against quarterbacks over their last five games (166/1, 244/0, 296/1, 185/2, and 170/1), lifting them to 12th in QB defense (20.54 FPPG). Their biggest three failures came against IND (371/4), CLE (316/5), and PIT (333/4). Tweener matchup that could go in either direction.

Justin Herbert, LAC (DK – $7,400/FD – $8,200)

In Week 15, the Chargers played most of the game without their two top wide receivers. Even so, Herbert shined against the Raiders (328 combined yards with three touchdowns). His production came up short over his previous three starts (20.80. 8.45, and 19.15 fantasy points). He passed for over 300 yards in seven matchups on the year, highlighted by two other games (413/4 and 377/3). Herbert gained 299 combined yards with three touchdowns vs. the Broncos. Denver ranks 22nd against quarterbacks (22.96 FPPG) while having their worst showing last week (41.25 FPPG). If Keenan Allen plays, Herbert should have an explosive floor.

Russell Wilson, SEA (DK – $7,300/FD – $7,900)

The fun ride for Wilson and his wide receivers ended in Week 8. Over his last seven starts, he averaged 18.51 FPPG compared to 32.00 fantasy points over his first seven weeks. Wilson has one touchdown or fewer in four of his previous six games, including an empty showing vs. the Rams (248/0). Los Angeles has the top defense in the NFL vs. quarterbacks (16.57 FPPG) while allowing fewer than 20.00 fantasy points in nine of his previous 11 games. The Rams allow only 6.1 yards per pass attempt, with 10 of their 15 passing touchdowns coming in three contests (BUF – 311/4, SF – 268/3, and ARI – 173/3) on the road. An against-the-grain play that will be a low percentage own. Wilson is a magician at times, which gives him sneaky upside if forced to throw.

Jalen Hurts, PHI (DK – $7,000/FD – $8,200)

There has been a lot to like about Hurts over his first two NFL starts. He’s gained 664 combined yards with five touchdowns. His ability to run (29/169/1) helps his floor. Hurts did have weakness in his completion rate (55.4), but his first matchup (NO) came against a top defense. The Cowboys inched up to 18th in quarterback defense (22.42 FPPG) while showing the most risk in three matchups (31.25, 39.95, and 30.80 fantasy points) over the first five weeks of the season. A must-win for Philly and his matchup does have upside, but Hurts does have a rising salary.

Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (DK – $6,400/FD – $7,500)

Pittsburgh dinked and dunked their way to 11 wins to start the season, but the magic in Roethlisberger’s arm left the building over their past two starts (187/2 and 170/1) while gaining short yards per completion in each of their previous five matchups (5.8, 5.2, 5.8, 5.1, and 4.5). Over seven games at home, he passed for 1,853 yards with 15 touchdowns, highlighted by one matchup (333/4). Indianapolis fell to 11th in quarterback defense (20.25 FPPG) after regressing in four of their last eight games (DET – 336/3, GB – 311/3, LV – 357/3, and HOU – 398/2). A donation feel, but playing in Pittsburgh should help his overall passing success. The Steelers need to test defense in the deep passing game.

Baker Mayfield, CLE (DK – $6,100/FD – $7,600)

Over the last three weeks, the Browns found their way in the passing game (339/4, 366/3, and 308/2) while gaining 8.7 yards per pass attempt. Mayfield had fewer than 200 yards passing in six of his first 11 starts with one game of value (297/5). The Jets allow the third-most fantasy points (25.72 FPPG) to quarterbacks, with five teams (33.30, 31.10, 41.65, 31.40, and 36.55) scoring over 30.00 fantasy points. Cleveland wants to run the ball, but they will test defenses in the passing game if opponents choose to stack the box. I don’t expect a high scoring game with the Jets looking to keep the clock moving.

Jared Goff, LAR (DK – $5,900/FD – $7,900)

The Rams' passing offense was a no-show in back-to-back home games (137/1 and 209/2), which has been a common theme over seven games in Los Angeles (1,541 passing yards and seven touchdowns). His play has been exceptional on the road (2,177 with 17 touchdowns over seven games). He passed for 302 yards against Seattle in their first matchup, but Goff failed to deliver a touchdown. The Seahawks worked their way to 28th in quarterback defense (25.09 FPPG) after playing much better over the last five contests (197/2, 215/2, 105/1, 132/0, and 295/1). Seattle allowed over 300 yards passing in eight of their first nine matchups. Goff should play better in this game.

Matt Ryan, ATL (DK – $5,400/FD – $7,700)

Ryan ended up being the value play at quarterback at DraftKings in Week 15. He passed for 356 yards and three touchdowns while playing without Julio Jones. It was only the second time in 2020 when he passed for over 300 while recording at least three touchdowns. Over his previous 11 matchups, Ryan posted one touchdown or fewer in eight games. Kansas City has talent at cornerback, but they are only league average against quarterbacks (22.01 FPPG). Over the last five contests, the Chiefs gave up 15 touchdowns to quarterbacks, with four teams passing for over 300 yards on the year. It’s all about the pass protection here, and Ryan needs Julio Jones to be on the field for the whole game.

Mitchell Trubisky, CHI (DK – $5,700/FD – $7,200)

After a six-game losing streak, Trubisky led the Bears to back-to-back wins, keeping their slim playoff hopes alive. Over the last three matchups, he finished with an excellent completion rate (73.9) while gaining 8.4 yards per pass attempt. Trubisky has three games with three touchdowns, but he hasn’t passed for over 270 yards in any game. The Jaguars are 31st in the league in quarterback defense (25.95 FPPG) while allowing a minimum of two passing touchdowns in eight straight weeks. Jacksonville will give up damage as well in the run game. Chicago is moving in the right direction offensively (93 points scored over the past three games). Worth a dart.

Philip Rivers, IND (DK – $5,600/FD – $7,000)

Rivers has two touchdowns in four straight games while averaging 263 yards per game. Over the past six weeks, Indy scored 31.8 points with 22 touchdowns and 13 field goals on 63 possessions. His only game of value (371/3) came in Week 6. Pittsburgh has the second-best defense (19.15 FPPG) defending quarterbacks with no opponent scoring over 23.00 fantasy points. Tough to trust, but the Colts are playing well offensively.

Andy Dalton, DAL (DK – $5,500/FD – $6,900)

The Cowboys won their last two games to remain in the playoff hunt in the NFC East. Dalton had 10 touchdowns over his previous five games while averaging 219 yards. He continues to gain short yards per pass attempt (6.4) while failing to deliver an impact game. The Eagles are league average vs. quarterbacks (22.27 FPPG), with failure in two games (39.20 and 30.10 FPPG). A boring smell, but he does have the receiving talent.

Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (DK – $5,300/FD – $7,100)

Over 13 starts, Bridgewater doesn’t have a game with more than two passing touchdowns. His highlight game (329 combined yards with three touchdowns) came in Week 9 in Kansas City. He helped his floor in four of his five past games on the ground (14/104/4). Washington has the fourth-best defense vs. quarterbacks (19.65 FPPG) after allowing 17.00 fantasy points or fewer in seven of their previous nine starts. I don’t see any playable upside at DraftKings in Week 16.

Alex Smith, WAS (DK – $5,200/FD – $6,700)

Washington hopes to have Smith back behind center this week after missing a game with a calf injury. Over five starts, he passed for 1,058 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. His best value continues to be winning games. Smith doesn’t have a matchup with more than one touchdown. Carolina sits 17th against quarterbacks (22.36 FPPG). The Panthers struggled in four (KC – 372/4, TB – 341/3, MIN – 307/3, and DEN – 280/4) of their previous six games against quarterbacks. I need more info while having a matchup with sneaky upside.

Gardner Minshew, JAX (DK – $5,200/FD – $6,800)

After missing five games with a thumb injury, Minshew finished 226 yards and two touchdowns in a chaser game against the Ravens. His completion rate (75.9) flashed promise while gaining 7.8 yards per pass attempt. Over his first five starts, Minshew passed for 300 yards in three contests while also adding two matchups with three touchdowns. Chicago ranks 11th in quarterback defense (23.05 FPPG). Their two disaster showings came against New Orleans (319/2) and DET (402/3). If the Bears jump out to an early lead, Minshew has enough talent at wide receiver to surprise; his success will be helped if James Robinson can suit up.

Drew Lock, DEN (DK – $5,000/FD – $6,800)

Lock struggled last week (132/1), which came after his best game (280/4) of the season. Over his previous eight starts, he gained 2,039 combined yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In Week 8, Lock passed for 248 yards and three touchdowns against the Chargers. Los Angeles fell to 25th defending quarterbacks, with failure in two matchups (LV – 367 combined yards with two touchdowns and TB – 369/5). His only positive is that Denver may have to chase the scoreboard.

