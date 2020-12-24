NFL DFS Week 16: Running Backs Report - Don't Overlook Miles Sanders as Jalen Hurts Grabs Headlines

Week 16 NFL DFS Reports

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS (12/25)

TIGHT ENDS (12/26)

DRAFTKINGS HAS 6 MILLIONAIRE CONTESTS IN 8 DAYS! TAKE YOUR SHOT HERE.

Christian McCaffrey, CAR (DK – $9,200/FD – $10,000)

The Panthers hoped to have McCaffrey back in the starting lineup this week after missing five games with shoulder and thigh injuries. His play was elite in three contests (374 combined yards with six touchdowns and 17 catches or 30.13 FPPG) while averaging 25.4 touches per game. Washington has the third-best defense against running backs (19.66 FPPG), with three opponents (40.70, 31.90, and 30.20) scoring over 30.00 fantasy points. Last week they struggled against the Seahawks’ running backs (20/129/1). Washington has only allowed only three rushing touchdowns over the past nine games. Wild card as his playing time should be limited if he does start. Update: McCaffrey was downgraded to doubtful on Wednesday.

Nick Chubb, CLE (DK – $7,800/FD – $9,000)

Chubb has a touchdown in four straight games (five total), but he failed to rush for over 100 yards in his last three matchups. Since returning from his knee injury, Chubb gained 691 combined yards with six touchdowns and eight catches over six weeks while averaging 19.3 touches per game. On the year, he gained 5.6 yards per carry with 10 touchdowns in 10 games. Even with success, Chubb has yet to deliver a high enough score at DraftKings to support his high salary this week. The Jets are league average against running backs (23.35 FPPG). New York allows 4.0 yards per rush, with running backs scoring 12 touchdowns. They’ve allowed three rushing touchdowns in three different matchups. Volume of rushes should be his friend in Week 16, but Kareem Hunt remains a thorn in his side.

David Montgomery, CHI (DK – $7,700/FD – $7,800)

The stellar run by Montgomery over the past four weeks (571 combined yards with six touchdowns and 13 catches) pushed him to sixth in running back scoring (15.54 FPPG). Over his hot run, he averaged 28.79 FPPG, 6.1 yards per rush, 10.5 yards per catch, and 21 touches per game. Jacksonville ranks 30th in running backs defense (28.93 FPPG), with six teams scoring over 30.00 fantasy points. Running backs have 16 touchdowns against the Jaguars while gaining 4.6 yards per carry. Montgomery almost seems like a lock based on his play and the struggles of Jacksonville’s run defense, but this daily stuff is that easy.

Austin Ekeler, LAC (DK – $7,600/FD – $7,000)

Over the last four weeks, Ekeler gained 422 combined yards with 28 catches, but he doesn’t have a touchdown. His best play came in Week 2 (143 combined yards with one touchdown and 11 catches). The Chargers had him on the field for about 61 percent of their plays over the past three weeks. Ekeler has been a better player at home (21.13 fantasy points) than on the road (9.85 fantasy points). Denver fell to 18th defending running backs (23.71 FPPG) while showing risk in four (35.90, 50.90, 32.60, and 31.70 fantasy points) of their previous eight games. I don’t like his higher salary as Los Angeles will use a second back at the goal line, but this is a favorable matchup.

Jonathan Taylor, IND (DK – $7,300/FD – $7,500)

Taylor played well again in Week 15 (95 combined yards with a touchdown and four catches), but he failed to be a factor at DraftKings due to him falling to hit on the 100-yard rush bonus. Over the last four weeks, Taylor gained 509 yards with four touchdowns and 13 catches. His success moved him to 10th in running back scoring (14.00 FPPG), with one impact game (30.50 fantasy points). Pittsburgh leads the NFL against running backs (17.74 FPPG). They haven’t allowed over 28.00 fantasy points to any opponent. The Steelers did give up 200 rushing yards with a touchdown to the Ravens earlier in the season. Trending upward, but Taylor doesn’t have the full show, and his jump in salary points to an avoid.

Miles Sanders, PHI (DK – $7,000/FD – $7,300)

The Eagles’ offense played much better over the last two weeks, with Jalen Hurts starting at quarterback. Sanders gained 226 combined yards with two touchdowns and five catches over this span while averaging 18 touches. He needs 190 rushing yards to reach 1,000. Sanders has explosiveness (5.4 yards per rush) while falling short of expectation in the passing game (24/170). He played well at home against Dallas in 2019 (156 combined yards with one touchdown and five catches). The Cowboys drifted to 25th vs. the running back position (25.39) with failure in five contests (31.90, 36.00, 32.30, 47.00, and 31.60 fantasy points). The Cowboys allow 5.0 yards per rush, with running backs scoring 15 rushing touchdowns. Sanders is a live option at this level in Week 16.

James Robinson, JAC (DK – $6,800/FD – $6,800)

Robinson saw a downtick in his playing time over the last two weeks while also leaving his previous game with an ankle injury. Jacksonville will limit his practice heading into Sunday, which may lead to a late scratch. Over his last two games, he 136 combined yards with a touchdown and seven catches. His top two outputs (30.90 and 31.70 fantasy points) came over the first seven weeks. The Bears have a top 10 defense (21.31 FPPG – 7th) against running backs. The Vikings beat Chicago for 181 combined yards with two touchdowns and one catch in Week 15. Overall, they allow 4.1 yards per rush, with backs scoring 10 touchdowns. Three down back, but unfortunately doesn’t look healthy.

Tony Pollard, DAL (DK – $6,500/FD – $6,300)

Pollard became a free square in the daily games at 11:30 on Sunday when Ezekiel Elliott became a late scratch. He finished with 132 combined yards with two touchdowns and six catches on 18 touches. The Cowboys only scored one touchdown on the ground over their past eight weeks. Pollard looked explosive with three-down ability while being on the field for 90 percent of Dallas's running back plays. Philadelphia ranks 11th defending the running back position (21.64 FPPG). They haven’t allowed over 30.00 fantasy points to any opponent at running back in 2020, despite allowing 19 rushing touchdowns (three to QBs and three to WRs). I’m intrigued, but it looks like Elliott will play on Sunday.

J.D. McKissic, WAS (DK – $6,400/FD – $5,800)

A chaser game and a bump in playing time worked well for McKissic against the Seahawks. He finished with a season-high 107 combined yards with one touchdown and nine catches, leading to the fourth-highest score (25.70 fantasy points) for the week. His floor is set by his value in the passing game (67/482/1) while running the ball better than expected on early downs (4.4 yards per rush). Antonio Gibson returned to the field this week in practice, but there isn’t a clear update on his health. The Panthers rank 30th against running backs (25.61 FPPG). Running backs have 82 catches for 544 yards and one touchdown against Carolina. McKissic has minimal scoring upside, and Washington will use Peyton Barber at the goal line. Overprice even with a matchup that offers upside.

Chris Carson, SEA (DK – $6,400/FD – $7,100)

Washington held Carson to 69 yards with two catches on 17 touches in Week 15. Seattle had him on the field for a season-high 70 percent of their plays. The only big play (50-yard touchdown) went to Carlos Hyde. Over the last four weeks, Carson gained 336 combined yards with three touchdowns and 10 catches. He has yet to score over 25.00 fantasy points, and Seattle lost their momentum in the passing game. The Rams have the fifth-best defense (20.66 FPPG) vs. running backs. The Jets beat them for 120 combined yards with two touchdowns and seven catches. Not the best matchup and his ceiling doesn’t look high enough to fill his salary bucket.

J.K. Dobbins, BAL (DK – $6,400/FD – $6,300)

Dobbins looked well on his way to a top game last week. He finished 81 combined yards with one touchdown and one catch on 15 touches. Dobbins extended his scoring streak to four games while picking up 290 combined yards with three catches on 14 touches. He moved up to 30th in running back scoring (9.06 FPPG) while flashing upside in yards per rush (5.2). Last week Baltimore had him on the field for 53 percent of their plays. The Giants allow 24.79 FPPG (23rd) to running backs with struggles in three matchups (43.10, 30.70, and 34.40 fantasy points). New York has risk defending running backs in the passing game (84/676/4), which is a strong suit for the Ravens’ passing game. Possible touchdown while remaining in a similar role in Week 16. Dobbins is priced too high for his opportunity in this contest.

David Johnson, HOU (DK – $6,100/FD – $6,700)

For the first time all season, the Texans figured out how to get Johnson the ball in the passing game (11/106) against the Colts. He finished with only eight rushes for 27 yards, but his combined output led to his best day (27.30 fantasy points) of the season. He gains 9.9 yards catch while needing growth in his value on earlier downs (121/479/4). The Bengals are 15th in the NFL vs. running backs (23.32 fantasy points). They struggled in Week 2 (51.40 fantasy points) with weakness as well in Week 8 (30.10 fantasy points). Cinci allows 4.6 yards per rush, with backs scoring 10 touchdowns. If Duke Johnson doesn’t play this week, Johnson will see a significant piece of the running back chances. He seems overpriced, but more work in the passing game and a touchdown gives him a chance at this salary level.

Kareem Hunt, CLE (DK – $5,900/FD – $7,200)

The Browns gave Hunt only 10 touches last week, leading to his lowest production (28 combined yards with three catches) of the season. It was the sixth time over the past nine weeks that he scored fewer than 10.00 fantasy points. Even with success in Week 14 (29.00 fantasy points), Hunt still only touched the ball 12 times. The Jets will give up catches (84/518/1) to running backs, but Cleveland should play from the lead. Overpriced while offering more risk than reward at this point of the season.

James Conner, PIT (DK – $5,800/FD – $6,100)

After missing Week 15 with a quad issue, Conner turned in a full practice on Wednesday, putting him on track to play on Sunday. His best two games (20.10 and 24.90 fantasy points) came in Week 2 and 3. Over the previous month, he missed three games with no value in Week 14 (10/18). Benny Snell played well enough last week (107 combined yards with a touchdown and three catches) to at least get in the way against the Colts. Indy regressed to 13th in quarterback defense (23.32 FPPG), but they only have one disaster showing (TEN – 180 combined yards with two touchdowns and four catches). The wrong type of swing at DraftKings.

Le’Veon Bell, KC (DK – $5,800/FD – $6,400)

With Clyde Edwards-Helaire out for multiple weeks, Bell looks primed to seize the lead running back role for Kansas City. In Week 15, he finished with 76 combined yards with a touchdown and one catch on a season-high 16 touches. The Chiefs had him on the field for 32 percent of their plays last week compared to 22 percent by Darrel Williams. Atlanta worked their way to eighth against running backs (21.33 FPPG), but they regressed again over the past two weeks (31.50 and 28.10 fantasy points). The Falcons allow 4.4 yards per rush, with back scoring 11 touchdowns. Viable based on his salary and the explosiveness of Kansas City’s offense, but Williams will steal some of his touches.

Wayne Gallman, NYG (DK – $5,700/FD – $5,900)

After trending forward over seven games (552 combined yards with six touchdowns and 14 catches or 15.46 FPPG), the Giants only gave Gallman nine touches against the Browns. He gained only 29 yards, which was his lowest output since Week 5. Gallman scored over 10.00 fantasy points in seven straight games, but he failed to score over 20.00 fantasy points in any game. New York had him on the field for 43 percent of their plays in Week 15. Baltimore is league average defending running backs (23.38 FPPG) while struggling in Week 14 (CLE – 213 combined yards with four touchdowns and eight catches). Even with the Giants' RB1 job, his playing time and opportunity remain fluid, inviting failure risk.

Melvin Gordon, DEN (DK – $5,600/FD – $6,400)

Gordon gained 314 combined yards with two touchdowns and eight catches over the last three weeks, with his best value coming in Week 15 (24.10 fantasy points). He improved to 16th in running back scoring (12.29 FPPG) while posting his best game in Week 4 (25.80 fantasy points). Gordon only has one game with over 20 touches. The Chargers held him to 47 combined yards with six catches in Week 8. Los Angeles ranks 20th (24.10 FPPG) in running back defense. They allow 4.5 yards per rush, with running back scoring 12 touchdowns. In the mix based on his goal-line value and his uptick in chances in the passing game over the last two weeks (3/23 and 4/20).

Nyheim Hines, IND (DK – $5,000/FD – $5,600)

Over the last month, the rise of Jonathan Taylor led to Hines losing momentum in his previous three games (17.50, 12.20, 11.50, and 7.40 fantasy points). Over this span, he averaged only nine touches. Hines offers the most value in chaser games, which may be the case in this matchup. His top production came in three games (27.30, 21.20, and 28.50 fantasy points). Running backs have 46 catches for 318 yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers. Possible flier while having a below-par matchup and a questionable opportunity.

Giovani Bernard, CIN (DK – $4,800/FD – $6,000)

Bernard fumbled his way to the bench in Week 14, which led to only 23 combined yards with three catches and a benching by fantasy owners last week. He beat the Steelers for 97 combined yards with two touchdowns and one catch. His other two games of value (20.60 and 22.80 fantasy points) came in Week 7 and Week 8. From Week 10 to Week 14, Bernard scored only 34.3 combined fantasy points. Houston allows the second-most fantasy points to running backs (31.01 FPPG), with seven opponents scoring over 30.00 fantasy points. A reasonable investment with a favorable matchup, but he still plays with a questionable option at quarterback.

Darrell Henderson, LAR (DK – $4,500/FD – $5,600)

With Cam Akers out this week, Henderson should slide back into the lead running back for the Rams. His play has been empty over the last three weeks (82 combined yards with three catches on nine touches). Even with a limited role, he did gain 8.7 yards per rush and 10.00 yards per catch. Los Angeles will rotate playing time between Malcolm Brown and Henderson against Seattle. The Seahawks rank 24th against running backs (24.81 FPPG). They allowed over 30.00 fantasy points to running backs in six of their previous 10 matchups. One of the Rams’ running back may score 20-plus fantasy points this week. Only a coin flip with the explosiveness to hit on a long score.

MORE DFS: Week 16 DFS Hub