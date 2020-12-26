NFL DFS Week 16: Tight Ends Report - Logan Thomas is The Man

Week 16 NFL DFS Reports

Travis Kelce, KC (DK – $8,500/FD – $8,800)

Kelce extended his streak with eight catches or more to seven games while also scoring in each of his past three matchups. Over his last seven starts, Kelce has 58 catches for 817 yards and five touchdowns. The Chiefs gave him 10.9 targets over this span, leading to six games with 22.80 to 27.60 fantasy points. Kelce needs six catches for 18 yards and a touchdown to set career-highs in all areas. The Falcons improved to 28th against tight ends (80/806/9) after holding them to shorter games over the past seven matchups (4/34, 5/63, 2/25, 4/23, 6/37/1, 6/41, and 7/83). Earlier in the season, Atlanta had three disaster showings (DAL – 11/122/1, CHI – 9/75/2, and GB – 6/98/3) against tight ends. An exciting matchup for Kelce inviting a separator score, which is required for his high salary at DraftKings.

Mark Andrews, BAL (DK – $5,700, FD – $7,000)

Over his last four games, Andrews regained his bounce in his step (22/301/2) along with the Ravens’ offense. He finished with five catches for 66 yards and one touchdown on five targets in Week 15, but Lamar Jackson missed him on a possible long touchdown that would have led to an impact day. His top two games (3/57/2 and 5/96/1) would fall short of filling his current salary bucket. Despite ranking sixth in tight end scoring (10.70 FPPG – two missed weeks), Andrews averages 5.9 targets. The Giants are league average in tight end defense (67/721/4), with struggles in two games (TB – 6/76/1 and CLE – 8/82/1). New York’s defense allowed two touchdowns or fewer in each of their previous seven games, which may be a sign of a less than impactful day by Andrews.

Logan Thomas, WAS (DK – $4,900/FD – $6,000)

For fantasy teams looking for a savior at tight end this season, Thomas has been the man over the last three weeks (9/98/1, 6/43, and 13/101). Over this stretch, he caught 90.3 percent of his 31 targets, highlighted by a tremendous opportunity in Week 15 (15 targets). Thomas only caught 34 of his 60 chances over his first 11 games for 328 yards and four touchdowns. Carolina ranks 24th vs. tight ends (78/790/6). Twelve of 14 opponents scored a minimum of 10.00 fantasy points while failing in three matchups (KC – 10/159, TB – 5/82/2, and DEN – 8/74/1). Playing well with a favorable matchup, but his price point is much higher this week.

Noah Fant, DEN (DK – $4,800/FD – $6,200)

When the 2020 season is over, Fant should finish as a top 10 tight end, but he didn’t have as much growth as I expected. He scored his third touchdown last week, ending his 10- week scoring drought. The previous week he played only five snaps due to an early game illness. Fant only has one game with over 60 yards receiving while playing at his highest level in three contests (5/81/1, 4/57/1, and 8/68/1). He picked up seven catches for 47 yards in Week 8 against the Chargers. Los Angeles fell to 21st in tight end defense (62/693/10) due to Darren Waller's pasting (9/150/1) and the Raiders’ tight ends (10/172/1). Over their previous four matchups, the Chargers gave up a combined seven catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets. Fant has a double-digit floor in Week 16, even if he doesn’t score.

Eric Ebron, PIT (DK – $4,200/FD – $5,500)

Ebron left last week’s game after 10 snaps due to a back issue. He turned in a full practice on Thursday, putting him on a path to start on Sunday. He only has two combined catches over the past two games for 30 yards on six targets. Ebron gained over 55 yards receiving in just one game while failing to score over 17.00 fantasy points in any matchup. Indy showed risk against tight ends in three (22.50, 26.20, and 17.30 fantasy points) of their previous five games, leading to a drop to seventh in tight end defense (65/639/2). Ebron looks to have midteen upside at best.

Tyler Higbee, LAR (DK – $4,000/FD – $5,800)

The Rams only looked Higbee’s way 50 times in 2020 over 13 games, which is well below his breakthrough season (69/734/3 on 89 targets) last year. He showed a spark in Week 15 (4/67/1), ending his low production (26/285/1) over his previous 10 starts. His best game (5/54/3) came in Week 3 in Philadelphia. The Seahawks held him three catches for 60 yards in their earlier matchup. Seattle ranks 11th defending tight ends (62/741/4), with the most damage coming in two games (PHI – 10/128/2 and WAS – 13/101) over the previous month. Only a dart while remaining in a split role.

Evan Engram, NYG (DK – $3,900/FD – $5,300)

Engram has been battling a calf issue over the last couple of weeks, leading to empty stats over his previous three starts (4/32, 2/18, and 4/46). He gained fewer than 50 yards in 11 of his 14 games. His only touchdown came in Week 9 while adding one game of value (6/129). Baltimore sits 18th in tight end defense (72/731/5. They’ve allowed one touchdown to a tight end over the past seven weeks, with two teams scoring over 20.00 fantasy points on the season. A better player than his stats, but New York hasn’t played well offensively all season.

Dallas Goedert, PHI (DK – $3,600/FD – $5,700)

With Zach Ertz back in the mix at tight end over the past two games, Goedert finished no value (4/43 and 4/39) in the daily tournaments. He shined in Week 1 (8/101/1) while gaining momentum from Week 11 to Week 13 (5/77/1, 7/75/1, and 5/66). Over his past six contests, Goedert averaged 7.2 targets. Dallas gave up over 12.00 fantasy points to tight ends in six matchups. They rank 13th against tight ends (57/553/7). He has a favorable salary, but his opportunity remains on the decline.

Austin Hooper, CLE (DK – $3,500/FD – $5,100)

Hooper turned in a playable game (5/41/1) against the Giants. Over his previous four games, he only had eight catches for 81 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. Hooper missed three starts since Week 6 while offering no impact showings over his first six games. The Jets slipped to last in the NFL vs. tight ends (73/911/13) after fading in six (41/582/8) of their previous seven games. His matchup screams, “play me” when adding his low salary at DraftKings.

