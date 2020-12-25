NFL DFS Week 16: Wide Receivers Report - Chase Claypool Could Return to Fantasy Glory

Week 16 NFL DFS Reports

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS (12/26)

Tyreek Hill, KC (DK – $9,000/FD – $9,400)

Hill scored his 17th touchdown last week, but he finished with a dull showing (6/54/1). Over the previous three weeks, Hill failed to gain over 80 yards receiving while still averaging 19.43 fantasy points. He has 75 targets over his past six weeks (12.5 per game). Hill is the high scoring wide receiving (22.76 FPPG) while having two impact games (9/113/2 and 13/269/3). He has a hamstring issue coming into this week’s game, which may lead to him not playing on Sunday.

The Falcons have disaster behind every door in their secondary, leading to the 31st ranking in wide receiver defense (213/2,873/15). 10 wide receivers (CeeDee Lamb – 6/100, Amari Cooper – 6/100, Allen Robinson – 10/123/1, Robby Anderson – 8/112, Justin Jefferson – 9/166/2, Kenny Golladay – 6/114, Jerry Jeudy – 7/125/1, Michael Thomas – 9/104 and 9/105, and Mike Evans – 6/110) gained over 100 yards against Atlanta. CB Isaiah Oliver ranks at the bottom of the league in coverage with tons of yards and a high number of touchdowns allowed. Even so, his play has improved over the second half of the season.

Hill is a different kind of beast that will test him in the deep passing game. A great matchup with a top-shelf salary, but his hamstring issue needs to be cleared up by Sunday to push the submit button in the daily tournaments.

Calvin Ridley, ATL (DK – $8,500/FD – $8,700)

With no Julio Jones in the starting lineup in Week 14 and 15, Ridley posted two impact games (8/124/1 and 10/163/1). His growth in 2020 has been in the deep passing game (20 catches over 20 yards), leading to a career-high in his yards per catch (15.5). He already posted his highest total in catches (77) and receiving yards (1,192) while needing one more touchdown to match his rookie season (10). Ridley scored over 25.00 fantasy points in four games (34.00, 29.90, 26.40, and 32.30). The Falcons looked his way 36 times over their last three matchups.

Kansas City has the second-best defense against wide receivers (159/1,941/15) while allowing 6.9 yards per pass attempt. CB Charvarius Ward is one of the better players in the league in coverage. He allows a low catch rate, but Ward can be beaten for a long score at times. Only two wide receivers (Henry Ruggs – 2/118/1 and Curtis Samuel – 9/105/1) gained over 100 yards vs. the Chiefs. Not ideal, but a chaser game does point to an active game in targets.

DK Metcalf, SEA (DK – $7,800/FD – $7,700)

The Seahawks passing game has been a shell of itself over the second half of the year. Metcalf fell short of expectations in five (2/28, 3/46/1, 5/80, 6/61/1, and 5/43) over his previous six starts while averaging only 6.2 targets. The Rams held him to two catches for 28 yards in Week 10. Metcalf shined against the 49ers (12/161/2) while playing well in three other weeks (27.30, 23.80, and 27.70 fantasy points). Los Angeles has the top defense vs. wide receivers (29.13 FPPG), with their biggest struggles coming in two matchups (BUF – 15/236/1 and TB – 20/159/2).

Only two wide receivers (Cole Beasley – 6/100 and Deebo Samuel – 11/133) gained over 100 yards against the Rams. CB Jalen Ramsey shadowed Metcalf on a high of his plays in their first matchup. Tough to get excited here despite offering big-play and scoring ability.

Allen Robinson, CHI (DK – $7,700/FD – $7,500)

This week Robinson has a chance to beat his success in 2019 for the Bears (98/1,147/6) in all areas. He needs nine catches for 48 yards and two touchdowns to achieve those targets in one fewer game. In Week 15, Robinson had a season-low five targets, leading to a mid-teen game (4/83). His best play came in four contests (10/123/1, 7/101/1, 8/74/2, and 9/123/1). Chicago played much better offensively over the last month (29.75 points per game).

The Jaguars are 25th in the league in wide receiver defense (188/2,511/17), with nine wide receivers (Brandin Cooks – 8/161/1, Kenny Golladay – 4/105, Keenan Allen – 10/125, Will Fuller – 5/100/1, Marquez Valdes-Scantling – 4/149/1, Diontae Johnson – 12/111, Jarvis Landry – 8/143/1, Justin Jefferson – 9/121/1, and A.J. Brown – 7/112/1) gained over 100 yards. Jacksonville has weakness in all of their cornerback slots, with a weak pass rush (16 sacks).

The coin flip decision here is between David Montgomery and Allen for the best game for the Bears in Week 16. Possible 8/100/1 type showing.

Keenan Allen, LAC (DK – $7,500/FD – $8,000)

Los Angeles had Allen on the field for 24 of their 66 plays (36 percent), which led to an empty game (1/17 on three targets). He was limited again this week in practice with a hamstring issue. A 10-day break does give him some extra time to get healthy. Allen has been tremendous at home (69/701/4) while shining in four matchups (13/132/1, 10/125, 9/103/1, and 16/145/1). In Week 8, he had a mid-tier game (9/67/1) vs. the Broncos.

Denver is just below league in wide receiver defense (195/2,300/13), but injuries in their secondary led to weakness in back-to-back matchups (19/207 and 23/307/1). Allen has a chance at an impactful game if his injury doesn’t cost him playing time.

Robert Woods, LAR (DK – $7,000/FD – $7,300)

Woods played well last week (6/96/1), lifting him to 10th in wide receiver scoring (16.44 fantasy points). His floor is helped by a couple of chances in most weeks in the run game (22/154/2). He continues to play well on the road (44/553/7), highlighted by two games (7/94/2 and 12/126/2). The Seahawks held him to five catches for 33 yards in Week 10. Seattle remains last in the NFL against wide receivers (251/2,906/15). They allowed eight catches or more to 16 wide receivers, with nine players gaining over 100 yards. CB Shaquille Griffin played poorly over four of his first five games, but he improved his cover skills over the previous month.

The Rams should throw the ball well in this game, giving Woods a chance at a productive outing. Woods is slightly overpriced based on his expected outcome.

Jarvis Landry, CLE (DK – $6,900/FD – $6,500)

The revival of the Browns’ passing over the last few weeks led to Landry regaining a pulse in his playable value. He has 29 catches for 318 yards and three touchdowns over his previous four starts while offering the most success in Week 12 (8/143/1). Landry started the season with only 38 catches for 471 yards and no touchdowns over his first 10 games. His improvement gives him a chance to extend his streak with over 80 catches to seven seasons if he picked 13 catches over the final two weeks.

The Jets rank 26th defending wide receivers (211/2,620/16). Six wide receivers (Tim Patrick – 6/113/1, DeAndre Hopkins – 6/131/1, Cole Beasley – 11/112, Jakobi Meyers – 12/169, Keenan Allen – 16/145/1, and DeVante Parker – 8/119) gained over 100 yards against New York. Landry is priced above his production while needing a higher scoring game for Landry to fill his salary bucket at DraftKings.

Terry McLaurin, WAS (DK – $6,700/FD – $7,100)

Washington took a while to get their passing game going last week against Seattle, with Dwayne Haskins starting. They finished 38 completions and 295 passing yards, but McLaurin ended up with only a steady game (7/77 on 12 targets). He’s been limited in practice over the past couple of weeks with an ankle issue. Over nine games from Week 2 to Week 12, he had a floor of seven catches in seven games highlighted by his success in four contests (25.50, 21.80, 22.00, and 24.50 fantasy points). Carolina is about league average against wide receivers (190/2,199/15).

The Panthers allowed over 100 yards to five wide receivers (Mike Evans – 7/104/1, Keenan Allen – 13/132/1, Calvin Ridley – 8/136, Julio Jones – 7/137, and Tyreek Hill – 9/113/2). CB Donte Jackson is a league-average player in coverage. The key for me here is Alex Smith starting for Washington.

Cooper Kupp, LAR (DK – $6,600/FD – $6,800)

Kupp continues to give fantasy owners a disappointing feel in too many weeks. He scored fewer than 15.00 fantasy points in nine of his 14 starts while still looking for an impact game. Kupp delivered his top three results (25.70, 22.00, and 25.54 fantasy points) on the road. He averaged 10.99 FPPG in Los Angeles compared to his better success away from home (18.17 FPPG). Kupp slipped to 19th in wide receiver scoring (13.95 FPPG). Seattle held him to five catches for 50 yards in Week 10. CB Ugo Amadi allows a high catch rate with minimal damage in big plays and no touchdowns allowed. Kupp has the edge here, but he isn’t a lock to be the Rams' top wide receiver in this matchup.

Tyler Lockett, SEA (DK – $6,500/FD – $6,900)

The search party didn’t find Lockett in Week 15, which was his fourth straight game (3/23, 6/63, 5/52, and 4/34) of weakness in the daily tournaments. Over his previous 11 matchups, he scored fewer than 13.00 fantasy points. His two impact games (9/100/3 and 15/200/3) came in Week 3 and Week 7. Lockett had five catches for 66 yards in his first game vs. the Rams. CB Troy Hill will give up catches for short yards, but he does minimize the damage in scoring. Lockett is priced like a top tier player while delivering results closer to a $3,500 salary at DraftKings.

Diontae Johnson, PIT (DK – $6,300/FD – $6,700)

Johnson is the top receiving option for the Steelers, thanks to his ability to work in the field's short areas. He has double-digit targets in seven of his last nine starts (11.1 targets per game). Johnson played well in six games (8/92/1, 9/80/2, 6/116/1, 12/111, 8/71/1, and 8/59/1), but his drops (15) have been extremely frustrating.

The Colts drifted back to 10th defending wide receivers (167/2,373/13), with regression over the last five games (13/202/1, 8/184/1, 18/307, 13/156/1, and 13/167/2). CB Xavier Rhodes allowed a low completion rate, but he will give up some big plays and minimal damage in touchdowns. I have to respect his opportunity, but Johnson needs the Steelers to play better passing the ball. With a touchdown and over 100 yards receiving, he’ll be in play at this salary level in Week 16.

Brandin Cooks, HOU (DK – $6,200/FD – $7,000)

After missing Week 14, Cooks was on the field for 99 percent of the Texans' plays. Over his previous five games, he averaged 5.2 catches for 67 yards or 11.86 FPPG. Even with a missed game, Cooks is the 33rd ranked wide receiver (11.81 FPPG), with his only impact game (8/161/1) coming in Week 5 at home. He only has double-digit targets in one matchup. Cincinnati sits 12th vs. wide receivers (180/2,240/16) while showing failure in two matchups (JAC – 20/271/2 and PIT – 21/283/4). Three wide receivers (Marcus Johnson – 5/108, Rashard Higgins – 6/110, and Diontae Johnson – 6/116/1) gained over 100 yards. CB William Jackson hasn’t allowed a touchdown since Week 8 while holding most wide receivers to a low catch rate.

The Bengals tend to keep him on the same side of the field for most of his plays. Cooks has a higher salary than his production in 95 percent of his weeks, but he may see a season-high in targets if Keke Coutee is limited with a foot issue. More of a play on the right arm of Deshaun Watson here.

Juju Smith-Schuster, PIT (DK – $6,000/FD – $6,800)

From Week 7 to Week 14, Smith-Schuster had 56 catches for 461 yards and four touchdowns. This path over a full season (112/922/8) would fall in a range of his expected preseason draft value with the exception of his short yards per catch (8.2). Only 10 of his 82 catches gained over 20 yards, but he doesn’t have a catch over 40 yards (11 over his first 30 games of his career).

Smith-Schuster scored over 20.00 fantasy points in three contests (24.90, 21.30, and 22.70). CB Kenny Moore will give up catches, but most plays gain short yards. A fantasy owner can expect a 7/70 type showing in this matchup. If he hits on a touchdown, Smith-Schuster would finish with a game close to four times his salary.

Chase Claypool, PIT (DK – $5,900/FD – $6,000)

The Steeler wide receiver fading off the cheat sheet over the last four weeks (6/52, 2/38, 3/15, and 3/54) is Claypool. Over this span, he averaged 6.75 targets. Over seven games from Week 5 to Week 11, Claypool had 33 catches for 422 yards and nine touchdowns, highlighted by a dominating game (7/116/4). He scored eight of his 10 touchdowns at home.

CB Rock Ya-Sin is the weak link in coverage for the Colts, which gives Claypool an excellent chance at scoring and hitting on a big-play. Right kind of swing based on his scoring ability and WR/CB matchup.

DJ Moore, CAR (DK – $5,800/FD – $7,200)

Moore played well in Week 15 (6/132), adding to his success in two other starts (4/96/1 and 7/127) over the last month. He needs 121 yards to beat success in 2019 (1,175) while having no shot at repeating in catches (87 in 2019 and 56 in 2020). Moore has worked as a big-play wide receiver (18.8 yards per catch), leading to regression in his catch rate (57.7). His one impact game (25.30 fantasy points) came in Week 7.

Washington has the fifth-best defense against wide receivers (178/2,077/9), with struggles in only two games (ARI – 19/242/1 and PIT – 21/221/2). Two wide receivers (Amari Cooper – 6/112/1 and Brandon Aiyuk – 10/119) gained over 100 yards. CB Kendall Fuller will give up touchdowns, but he does allow low yards per catch. Not ideal, but his play is trending forward.

Marquise Brown, BAL (DK – $5,700/FD – $6,200)

Brown picked up six catches for 98 yards in a favorable matchup in Week 15, but he saw his scoring streak end at three games. Over the previous four weeks, Brown has 17 catches for 272 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 15.55 fantasy points. He doesn’t have a game with over 20.00 fantasy points, which is needed to be in play based on his current salary. Brown landed on the injury report this week with an ankle issue.

The Giants are 15th in wide receiver defense (189/2,291/11). Three wide receivers (CeeDee Lamb – 8/124, Terry McLaurin – 7/115/1, Cam Sims – 3/110, and DeAndre Hopkins – 9/136) delivered over 100 yards. CB James Bradberry ranks highly in coverage, but he can struggle with speed wide receivers. A low volume player who relies on big plays for success.

Amari Cooper, DAL (DK – $5,700/FD – $6,600)

As expected, Cooper came up short in one of the weeks in the championship round in the season-long games. In Week 15, he finished with only two catches for 10 yards. Last year he managed only one catch for 19 yards in the same week. Cooper has 26 catches for 354 yards and three touchdowns over his previous five games with one playable week (6/112/1). His other contest of value (12/134/1) came at home as well.

Philadelphia lost momentum defending wide receivers (188/2,366/13 – 21st) over the past four weeks (16/194/1, 15/192/2, 15/203/1, and 17/275/2). CB Darius Slay missed Week 15 with a concussion, which came after struggling against DK Metcalf and Davante Adams. The Eagles held him to one catch for five yards in Week 8. Andy Dalton remains a dull option at quarterback, which makes Cooper boom or bust play.

Robby Anderson, CAR (DK – $5,500/FD – $6,600)

Anderson struggled last week (2/21), which was his second empty game over the previous five weeks. He already set career-highs in catches (85) and receiving yards (1,017), with most of his success coming over the first five weeks (36/489/1). Anderson scored over 20.00 fantasy points in only one game (25.40) that came in Week 1.

His downside is two touchdowns scored on the year. CB Ronald Darby will give up big-plays with only a pair of touchdowns allowed. Homerun hitter who transformed into a possession type player in 2020.

T.Y. Hilton, IND (DK – $5,500/FD – $6,400)

After improved play over three games (4/81/1, 8/110/1, and 5/86/2), Hilton finished with only 11.1 fantasy points in Week 15. He just missed hitting on a 44-yard touchdown late in the game. Despite trending forward, Hilton has six targets or fewer in six of his past eight weeks. Pittsburgh slipped to 9th against wide receivers (164/2,210/15). They’ve allowed over 200 yards to the wide receiver position in five different games. Five wide receivers (Darius Slayton – 6/102/2, Travis Fulgham – 10/152/1, A.J. Brown – 6/153/1, Tee Higgins – 7/115/1, and Willie Snead – 5/106) gained over 100 yards. CB Joe Haden allows a low catch rate and minimal damage in touchdowns, but he will give plenty of big plays. Hilton has a sit feel in the season-long games, but his skill set does give him a chance in this matchup if receiving double-digit targets.

Keke Coutee, HOU (DK – $5,400/FD – $6,100)

Over the last three weeks with starting snaps, Coutee has 16 catches for 218 yards and two touchdowns on 19 targets. His best game came in Week 13 (8/141). He missed practice on Wednesday with a foot issue, which appeared to be minor after returning to Thursday's practice. CB Mackensie Alexander likes to keep wide receivers in front of him with only one touchdown allowed. Reasonable salary while playing with a top quarterback who makes the player’s around him better.

CeeDee Lamb, DAL (DK – $5,300/FD – $6,000)

Lamb finished with a playable game (5/85/1) in Week 15 thanks to returning an onside kick for a touchdown. Over his previous three weeks, his play deemed him a donation (5/21, 6/46, and 2/61) in all fantasy formats. Lamb only has 30 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns over his previous eight games. His top two games (25.20 and 20.40 fantasy points) came in Week 4 and Week 5. CB Nickell Robey-Coleman will give up plenty of catches. More of his bet on his talent than his recent play.

Russell Gage, ATL (DK – $5,100/FD – $5,800)

With a bump in opportunity over the previous two weeks (17 targets) with Julio Jones injured, Gage finished with two steady games (5/82 and 5/68/1). His only game with over 20.00 fantasy points came in Week 1 (9/114). Gage sits 35th in wide receiver scoring (10.73 FPPG). With Jones trending toward another missed game, Gage will remain the WR2 for the Falcons. CB Bashaud Breeland plays well in press coverage, but he can be beaten over the top if Ryan has enough time to throw. A chaser game gives him a chance, but his skill set isn’t right to win in his WR/CB matchup.

Curtis Samuel, CAR (DK – $4,900/FD – $5,900)

After playing well in five games (29/335/4) from Week 8 to Week 12, Samuel only has 11 catches for 138 yards over the last two games despite receiving 18 targets and four rushes. His best value came in three matchups (21.40, 26.80, and 21.40 fantasy points). CB Jimmy Moreland hasn’t allowed a touchdown all year, with receivers gaining short yards per catch. Samuel has the talent to win here even with a tough matchup.

Rashard Higgins, CLE (DK – $4,800/FD – $5,800)

Higgins played well over his last three starts (6/95/1, 6/68/1, and 4/76), putting him on the fantasy map at DraftKings. He also played well in Week 7 (6/110). In his 11 games, Higgins has four targets or fewer in eight weeks. CB Bryce Hall struggled in two of his five starts. Possible follow-through if the Browns repeat their passing game plan of the last three matchups.

DJ Chark, JAC (DK – $4,800/FD – $5,900)

Chark struggled in five straight empty games (4/56, 4/41, 2/41, 2/16, and 4/53) while averaging 6.8 targets. He dominated in two favorable matchups (8/95/2 and 7/146/1) earlier in the season. The Jaguars gave him WR1 snaps over his previous seven starts. Chicago ranks third against wide receivers (31.26 FPPG), with one disaster showing (DET – 17/301/2). CB Kindle Vildor may start this week if CB Jaylon Johnson doesn’t recover from his shoulder injury. A home game gives him a chance even with minimal success of late.

Tee Higgins, CIN (DK – $4,700/FD – $5,800)

Over the last five weeks, Higgins has 21 catches for 206 yards and one touchdown on 37 targets while gaining only 9.8 yards per catch. He played well over his previous seven games (37/568/4). His top production came in two contests (5/40/2 and 7/115/1). Houston has a bottom-tier defense (189/2,329/18) vs. the wide receiver position. The Texans gave up over 100 yards to six players (Adam Thielen – 8/114/1, Justin Jefferson – 4/103, Davante Adams – 13/196/2, D.J. Chark – 7/146/1, Damiere Byrd – 6/132/1, and T.Y. Hilton – 8/110/1). If Tyler Boyd can’t play this week, Higgins will see a bump in targets. His negative comes from the Bengals wheeling out a third-string quarterback.

Jamison Crowder, NYJ (DK – $4,500/FD – $6,000)

Crowder looked better last week (6/66), which came after minimal success over his previous five matchups (13/127/3). He already has four missed games while shining in his first three starts (7/115/1, 7/104, and 8/116/1). The Browns have been up and down against wide receivers (188/2,394/15) over the previous eight weeks. Their biggest struggles came in three matchups (DAL – 26/319/3, CIN – 25/308/2, and TEN – 19/292/2). CB Kevin Johnson played well while working off the bench in most weeks. Crowder has a favorable salary, which keeps him in play in this contest.