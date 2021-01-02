Week 17 NFL DFS: Top Stacks for GPP Contests

The last week of the regular season is here, and with it, as usual, comes some interesting players to consider that will be active when ordinarily they would be second-stringers. With some teams resting players and questions about the motivation of some teams, building lineups will be interesting this which is par for the course for Week 17. DraftKings still has plenty of contests to sort through and partake in, making it even more hopeful of cashing big this week.

Enter your NFL DFS lineups on DraftKings!

Minnesota Vikings

QB Kirk Cousins (DK $6,300)

WR Adam Thielen (DK $7,400)

WR Justin Jefferson (DK $7,600)

The Vikings will wrap their season up against the Lions and be without running back Dalvin Cook due to his father's death. The passing game has been on quite a roll lately led by Kirk Cousins, and that's even with Cook's strong production. Cousins might be the least appreciated quarterback in fantasy with 32 passing touchdowns this season and multiple passing touchdowns in 11 games, including seven of his last eight games. Furthermore, Cousins has thrown three touchdowns in five of his last eight contests. The Lions have allowed the most DraftKings points per game to the quarterback position over the last four weeks, and Cousins was very efficient with three passing touchdowns in the previous matchup with Detroit.

Detroit has struggled defensively against all positions this season but has been brutally bad against the wide receiver position of the last four weeks allowing the most DK points per game. Adam Thielen continues to be as steady as they come, and for Justin Jefferson, the sky is the limit. Both were held in check in the first matchup with the Lions, but I don't see that happening again against a Lions team that has packed it in on the defensive side of the football.

Houston Texans

QB Deshaun Watson (DK $7,700)

WR Brandin Cooks (DK $6,900)

Keke Coutee (DK $5,600)

This Texans team continues to run through Deshaun Watson as the defense continues to allow points left and right. Watson has surpassed 300 passing yards in five of his last six games averaging 340 passing yards in those five contests. Watson, always the dual-threat, has been getting it done with his legs rushing for 30 or more yards in five of his last six performances. Watson went 28-37 for 335 yards and four touchdowns in this matchup against the Titans earlier in the season, and Tennessee's secondary hasn't improved since that October 18th affair.

Catching the ball from Watson these days are Brandin Cooks and Keke Coutee with, of course, Will Fuller out for the season after a suspension. Cooks provided solid production against the Titans earlier this season (9-68-1) and has seen 10, 7, and 8 targets over his last three games. Coutee has been pushed into a more prominent role of late with Fuller's absence and has 10 receptions over his last two games on 12 targets. The upside might not be sky-high for Coutee, but he should see the ball. Over the last couple of weeks, running back David Johnson (DK $6,800) has seen an uptick in targets (14) and receptions (14) with the absence of Duke Johnson. With Duke expected back, look for some of those looks to dry up for David as the two Johnson's split some of the work. Watson and the receivers are who I'm looking to against the Titans, who have allowed the third-most DraftKings points per game to wide receivers over the past four weeks.

Atlanta Falcons

QB Matt Ryan (DK $5,900)

WR Calvin Ridley (DK $8,500)

WR Russell Gage (DK $5,100)

It isn't very often that I'll go back to the well with a stack that proved productive as recently as two weeks ago, but here we are with the Falcons taking on the Buccaneers again. The Falcons have proved that they don't offer much in the way of a run game, and the Bucs are strong against the run anyway, so why even bother? That was the case on December 20th when Matt Ryan went 34-49 for 356 yards and three touchdowns. The Buccaneers secondary, which was strong early in the season, has shown some vulnerability late in the season and specifically against the Falcons' receivers.

Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage combined for 24 targets, 15 receptions, 231 yards, and two touchdowns. Tight End Hayden Hurst (DK $3,700) accounted for the other touchdown, but there wasn't much else done by the other pass catching options for the Falcons. Stacking Atlanta is affordable and should offer some leverage as most will look to stack the Buccaneers side after a big passing effort last time out.

Other Stacks

Green Bay Packers

QB Aaron Rodgers (DK $7,400)

WR Davante Adams (DK $9,200)

TE Robert Tonyan (DK $5,000)

Denver Broncos

QB Drew Lock (DK $5,000)

WR Jerry Jeudy (DK $4,200)

TE Noah Fant (DK $4,400)

New Orleans Saints