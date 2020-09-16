The calendar may have turned to 2020, but Jackson continued his breakout play from last season. He gained an impressive 10.9 yards per pass attempt with a quiet day on the ground (7/45). His passing upside is limited to game score and pass attempts (26 in Week 1 and 26.7 in 2019). Jackson beat the Browns for five completions over 20 yards while finishing with three passing touchdowns. Last year at home vs. the Texans, he gained 301 combined yards with four touchdowns. Houston held the Chiefs to 211 passing yards and three touchdowns in Week 1. They decided to drop more defenders in coverage, which led to risk vs. the run (34/166/1). Jackson continues to have the top salary at DraftKings, while also drawing the second-highest projections for his position at Sports Illustrated. Great floor, but there are multiple other quarterbacks with lower salaries and just as much upside in Week 2.

Houston did an excellent job limiting the deep passing game (no completions over 20 yards) in Week 1. Mahomes still finished with a productive game (211/3). Last year he passed for only 356 yards and two touchdowns in two games against the Chargers. Los Angeles has pass-rushing talent on defense plus top talent at the cornerback position. They held Joe Borrow to 5.4 yards per pass attempt in Week 1 with no passing touchdowns allowed. There won’t be many weeks at DraftKings where Mahomes will be low percentage own while looking like an underdog in his matchup. To win an island, you need to be against the grain.