The only team in 2019 to solve McCaffrey was the Buccaneers. He scored 7.30 and 21.70 fantasy points in two games, with most of his issues running the ball (16/37 and 22/31/1). Tampa played great last year against the run (3.2 yards per rush), but they did allow 11 rushing touchdowns. In Week 1, the Bucs had similar success defending rushers (34/82/1 – 2.4 yards per rush) with one scoring mistake vs. running backs in the passing game (5/51/1). In 2019, McCaffrey gained 5.3 yards per carry and 9.6 yards per catch at home compared to 4.4 and 7.9 on the road. Tampa will blitz the run, which puts the pressure on McCaffrey to make defenders miss in closer quarters. The trick here is one long run for a touchdown can set up another strong game for McCaffrey. His matchup tied to his massive salary points to a fade in Week 2 at DraftKings.

The Giants’ offensive line had no answer for Pittsburgh’s defense against the run. Barkley gained only six yards on 15 rushes while making one play (38-yards) in the passing game. The quick trigger of owners in the short roster leagues at ESPN and Yahoo looked ready to move Barkley if the right deal came along. Over his first 478 carries in the NFL, Barkley gained 4.8 yards per rush. The Giants had him on the field for 59 of 68 plays (87 percent), which is an elite opportunity. The Bears couldn’t handle Adrian Peterson and Detroit’s run game (29/138/1) in Week 1, and De’Andre Swift should have beat them for a pair of scores. Barkley is a great player, but his salary is exceptionally high when adding in that he needs to prove he is worth that type of investment in the daily games. Let’s walk before he can run here – 100 combined yards with a touchdown, and a handful of catches should be his floor in this matchup.