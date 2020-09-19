NFL DFS Week 2: TE Report - Second Chance for O.J. Howard?

The stud of studs at tight end in Week 1 picked up six catches for 50 yards and a touchdown on six targets. The Chiefs ran the ball well, and they played from the lead, which led to minimal chances in the second half. In 2019 in two games against the Chargers, Kelce had 10 catches for 116 yards and one touchdown on 15 targets, with his best game (7/92/1) coming in Los Angeles. The Chargers had a top ten defense vs. tight ends in 2019 (11.12 fantasy points per game) while being slightly better in Week 1 (5/52) against a rookie quarterback and his bottom tier tight ends. It’s all about game flow here. Not ideal when adding his high salary.

When doing the first run of the projections on Tuesday, I downgraded Kittle’s outlook due to him trending as a scratch on Sunday with a sprained left knee. The 49ers had him on the field for 98 percent of their plays in Week 1, and they mentioned that he could play this week even if he didn’t practice. Kittle finished with four catches for 44 yards on five targets against the worst tight end defense in 2019. Last year the Jets played well vs. tight ends (5th – 9.84 FPPG). They allowed the Bills’ tight ends to catch six balls for 37 yards on seven targets in Week 1. There isn’t any reason to add injury risk to daily lineups with an open pool of players available to you.