SI.com
SI BETS & DFS (PRO)
HomeFootball+Baseball+Basketball+Golf+Hockey+
Search

NFL DFS Week 2: TE Report - Second Chance for O.J. Howard?

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Shawn Childs

The stud of studs at tight end in Week 1 picked up six catches for 50 yards and a touchdown on six targets. The Chiefs ran the ball well, and they played from the lead, which led to minimal chances in the second half. In 2019 in two games against the Chargers, Kelce had 10 catches for 116 yards and one touchdown on 15 targets, with his best game (7/92/1) coming in Los Angeles. The Chargers had a top ten defense vs. tight ends in 2019 (11.12 fantasy points per game) while being slightly better in Week 1 (5/52) against a rookie quarterback and his bottom tier tight ends. It’s all about game flow here. Not ideal when adding his high salary.

When doing the first run of the projections on Tuesday, I downgraded Kittle’s outlook due to him trending as a scratch on Sunday with a sprained left knee. The 49ers had him on the field for 98 percent of their plays in Week 1, and they mentioned that he could play this week even if he didn’t practice. Kittle finished with four catches for 44 yards on five targets against the worst tight end defense in 2019. Last year the Jets played well vs. tight ends (5th – 9.84 FPPG). They allowed the Bills’ tight ends to catch six balls for 37 yards on seven targets in Week 1. There isn’t any reason to add injury risk to daily lineups with an open pool of players available to you.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
SI Bets & DFS (Fantasy Pro)
Subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO
  • DFS and Gambling Premium for All Major Sports
  • NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAAFB, NCAABB, PGA, MMA & NASCAR
  • Vegas Best Bets, Vegas Sharps Inside Info & Line Movements
  • DFS Tools and Q&A from Real $ Winners
  • Real-Time Plays of the Day Alerts
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

Football+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer

NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer for DraftKings, Fanduel and Yahoo Daily Fantasy Sports.

SI Gambling Staff

UFC Fight Night: Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

A welterweight bout between Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley headlines this UFC Fight Night main card. MMA expert Casey Olson runs down your best bets & DFS plays.

Casey Olson

Woodbine Mile Horse Racing Betting Preview and Best Bets

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo heads to Canada as he handicaps this Saturday’s Woodbine Mile Stakes, including the latest odds and his best bets.

Frankie Taddeo

2020 Week 2 College Football: Betting Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo takes a look at the only clash between two Top-25 teams on the slate on Saturday and shares where the sharps are placing their money on two other games!

Frankie Taddeo

MLB DFS: The Dongers Club - Friday, September 18

MLB DFS analysis from Steve Renner for Friday, September 18

srenner

Week 2 NFL DFS: Visionary Plays & Sleepers

Visionary Style! Dr. Roto shares his plays, calls and sleepers for Week 2 NFL DFS although this advice can be used for season-long leagues too!

Dr. Roto

Week 2 DFS Values, Low-Ownership Plays & Stacks for DraftKings

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/09/18/week-2-nfl-dfs-values-low-owned

Ben Heisler

NFL DFS Week 2: Wide Receivers Report - Still Feelin' Adam Thielen

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 2 wide receivers to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

Fantasy NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway Driver Rankings

Driver rankings for the upcoming Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Brian Polking

MLB DFS: The Dongers Club - Thursday, Sept 17

MLB DFS plays for Thursday, September 17th.  Pick up on a sneaky game stack tonight with the Dongers Club.

srenner