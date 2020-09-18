The big winner at the top of the wide receiver pool was Adams. He caught 14 of his 17 targets for 156 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His start and the play of Aaron Rodgers bodes well for his success in 2020. In 2019, he caught seven passes for 93 yards and a touchdown against the Lions. His matchup against Detroit will differ as far as coverage with CB Darius Slay no longer on the team. The Bears' wide receivers caught 14 of 22 targets for 201 yards and one touchdown in Week 1 vs. the Lions. Detroit played against Chicago without CB Jeff Okudah (first-round draft pick), but he should suit up against Green Bay. Adams has a high floor, with one touchdown being a likely outcome. Double-down candidate and I wouldn't be surprised if was on the winning ticket in the Millionaire Maker at DraftKings again.

Any questions with the value of Hopkins in the Cardinals’ offense were quickly answered in Week 1. He dominated the 49ers (14/151 on 16 targets), with most of the damage coming against CB Emmanuel Moseley after an early exit by CB Ahkello Witherspoon. Washington held the Eagles’ wide receivers to 9 catches for 130 yards on 22 targets in Week 1. CB Fabian Moreau didn’t allow a catch in Week 1, but he lines up on the right side on almost all of his plays. Double targets should be a given while owning the foundation to offer a playable value in many games in 2020. Hopkins is in the mix at the top of the wide receiver pool in this matchup.