After two weeks, Wilson leads the NFL in quarterback scoring (36.15 FPPG). He gained 678 combined yards with nine touchdowns with an exceptional completion rate (82.5). Dallas struggled to defend the Falcons’ passing game (273/4) in Week 2. The Cowboys allowed 8.1 yards per pass attempt while only delivering only two sacks. Wilson will draw a lot of attention in this matchup, but their defense may struggle to get Dallas’s offense off the field. Over two games, Seattle gave up 986 combined yards and seven touchdowns (8.6 yards per pass attempt). Both teams will try to run the ball, and the Seahawks know they don’t have the secondary to match the Cowboys’ wide receivers. Tough not to put him in the go zone this week, but I do sense a trap for the daily games.

Prescott was the top quarterback in Week 2 (45.30 FPPG) and rightly projected by Sports Illustrated for his matchup against the Falcons. Unfortunately, he only has two passing touchdowns over his first two games. Prescott gained his edge by scoring three rushing touchdowns vs. Atlanta. Coming into this matchup, Seattle played great against the run (3.0 yards per rush), but they allowed three rushing touchdowns. The Seahawks can’t stop wide receivers (50/731/2 on 69 targets, which is an area of strength for the Cowboys. I would like to see left tackle Tyron Smith in the starting lineup to help Prescott’s passing window. Prescott is in the mix at the top end, but his road resume in 2019 (19.04 FPPG) says to temper your expectations.