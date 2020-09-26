SI.com
NFL DFS Week 3: TE Report - Is Dallas Goedert Overtaking Zach Ertz?

Shawn Childs

Higbee landed in the go zone at tight end in Week 2 based on his team’s wide receiver matchup against the Eagles. He finished with a great game (5/54/3 – top TE for the week) despite only seeing five targets. Week 3 offered multiple outs for fantasy owners at tight end thanks to seven players scoring over 20.0 fantasy points. The Bills had the second-best tight end defense in 2019, but they struggled to cover Mike Gesicki (8/130/1) and the Dolphins’ tight ends (9/134/1). Buffalo has a top cover cornerback, which will force Jared Goff to use Higbee and his secondary receiving options in this matchup. His jump in salary ($1,200) does require almost 24.0 fantasy points to be viable in Week 3. Not ideal, but I can’t dismiss as Higbee raised his floor over his last seven games (51/616/5).

The Saints had no answer for Waller (12/105/1 on 16 targets) in Week 2. His big game pushed him to second in tight end scoring (19.40 FPPG) in PPR leagues. He came out of his matchup with a knee issue, leading to a couple of missed practices. Waller continues to have a high catch rate (75.0) while still looking for his first completion over 20 yards. New England held tight ends to four catches for 39 yards on seven targets against Miami and Seattle, and they placed fifth in tight end defense in 2019. Waller will draw the Patriots' coaching staff's attention in Week 3, suggesting a much lower output.

