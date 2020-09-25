Over the first two games, the Cowboys have five rushing touchdowns while attempting 29 rushers per game. Unfortunately for Elliott owners, Dak Prescott sniped three scores against the Falcons. Even so, Dallas gave Elliott 56 touches to start the year, leading to 249 combined yards with three touchdowns and nine catches or 50.90 fantasy points. Over three career games vs. the Seahawks, he gained 535 combined yards and 11 catches on 77 chances while still looking for his first touchdown. Seattle played well defending running backs over the first two games (34/93/1 plus 12 catches for 59 yards and one touchdown). The Seahawks have massive issues defending wide receivers (50/731/2) coming into this game, which has to be the focus of this week in practice. Elliott is rate high this week, even with some concern with his scoring upside. High floor player in a game with the top over/under of the week (55.5).

