SI.com
SI BETS & DFS (PRO)
HomeFootball+Baseball+Basketball+Golf+Hockey+
Search

NFL DFS Week 3: RB Report - David Montgomery on the Rise

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Shawn Childs

Over the first two games, the Cowboys have five rushing touchdowns while attempting 29 rushers per game. Unfortunately for Elliott owners, Dak Prescott sniped three scores against the Falcons. Even so, Dallas gave Elliott 56 touches to start the year, leading to 249 combined yards with three touchdowns and nine catches or 50.90 fantasy points. Over three career games vs. the Seahawks, he gained 535 combined yards and 11 catches on 77 chances while still looking for his first touchdown. Seattle played well defending running backs over the first two games (34/93/1 plus 12 catches for 59 yards and one touchdown). The Seahawks have massive issues defending wide receivers (50/731/2) coming into this game, which has to be the focus of this week in practice. Elliott is rate high this week, even with some concern with his scoring upside. High floor player in a game with the top over/under of the week (55.5).

MORE: Week 3 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Choose a membership to read the full story.
SI Bets & DFS (Fantasy Pro)
Subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO
  • DFS and Gambling Premium for All Major Sports
  • NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAAFB, NCAABB, PGA, MMA & NASCAR
  • Vegas Best Bets, Vegas Sharps Inside Info & Line Movements
  • DFS Tools and Q&A from Real $ Winners
  • Real-Time Plays of the Day Alerts
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

Football+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fantasy NASCAR Driver Rankings: South Point 400

SI Fantasy NASCAR analyst Brian Polking runs through his top driver rankings for this weekend's South Point 400.

Brian Polking

Top MLB DFS Plays for Thursday, September 25th

Check out the top MLB DFS Plays from SI contributor Stephen Marsella, AKA "The Fantasy Bum" for Thursday, September 25th.

Stephen Marsella

Week 3 NFL DFS: Thursday Night Football - Dolphins vs Jaguars Showdown Slate

DFS analyst Rob Geriak goes through his top DraftKings Thursday Night Football Showdown slate plays for Week 3

robgeriak

NFL Week 3 Best Bets & Sharp Plays - Thursday Night Football

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo takes a look at the odds for Thursday's AFC clash between the Dolphins and Jaguars and shares where the sharps are putting their money.

Frankie Taddeo

Top MLB DFS Plays for Wednesday, September 23rd - The Dongers Club

Check out today's top MLB DFS plays for DraftKings from MLB Fantasy insider Steve Renner.

srenner

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship Predictions and Best Bets

The SI Gambling team of golf experts breaks down their top wagers for this week’s Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

Alex White and Ben Heisler

NFL DFS Week 3: QB Report

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 3 quarterbacks to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

NFL Week 3 Betting Lookahead - Which Games are "On the Move?"

SI Lead Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo takes an early look at the games garnering the biggest line movement for Week 3 in the NFL.

Frankie Taddeo

NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, September 23rd - Stanley Cup Finals Game 3

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking breaks down tonight's Stanley Cup playoff betting action featuring the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars' Game 3 battle.

Roy Larking

MLB DFS: The Dongers Club, Sept 22

MLB DFS For Tuesday, September 22nd

srenner