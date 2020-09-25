Coming into 2020, Hopkins lost some draft luster after his trade to the Cardinals. He played well in both starts (14/151 and 8/68/1), leading to the second-highest wide receiver ranking in PPR leagues. Arizona looked his way 25 times so far. Hopkins continues to work close to the line of scrimmage (10.0 yards per catch). Detroit held wide receivers to 23 catches for 346 yards and one touchdown on 37 targets. Anthony Miller has the highest output (4/76/1) vs. the Lions. Rookie CB Jeffrey Okudah hasn’t allowed a touchdown, but he has been beaten twice for long plays. Hopkins draws the top ranking at wide receiver in Week 3. To live up to expectations, he needs Kyler Murray to take more deep shots in the passing game.

