NFL DFS Week 4: QB Report - The Continued Dominance of Josh Allen

Shawn Childs

The Ravens’ express train to the Super Bowl fell off the tracks in Week 3. Patrick Mahomes won the fantasy points battle 43.85 to 16.15. Over the first three games, Jackson doesn’t have a rushing touchdown while attempting only 25.7 passes per game. His completion rate (68.8) is ahead of 2019 (66.1) while trailing slightly in his yards per pass attempt (7.5 to 7.8) and yards per rush (5.7 to 6.9). Washington may be without rookie DE Chase Young who left last week’s game with a groin issue. Kyler Murray had success on the ground (8/67/2) vs. this defense, and Washington gave up two passing touchdowns in each game this year. Jackson will be motivated to pick up Baltimore and carry them on his back this week. A high floor player, but he needs to throw the ball better to regain his elite form.

Wilson has dominated each of his three games (322/4, 288/5, and 315/5) with an exceptional completion rate (76.7) and a career-best 9.0 yards per pass attempt. His success came against two of the three worst pass defenses (ATL – 38.20 and DAL – 28.48 FPPG), plus the Seahawks' defense also ranks 31st in fantasy points allowed (34.75). Miami comes into this matchup with risk and defending quarterbacks (26.62 FPPG) while also struggling to defend the run (4.9 yards per carry and five rushing touchdowns). Josh Allen beat the Dolphins for 435 combined yards with four touchdowns. Wilson is a great player, and his two top two wide receivers continue to make plays. If you made a profit on him, quadruple down. For all others, fade Wilson to gain an edge in percentage own.

