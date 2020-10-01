NFL DFS Week 4: RB Report - Josh Jacobs Primed For Huge Production

Over the past two games with Michael Thomas injured, Drew Brees fed Kamara the ball in the passing game (9/95 and 13/139/2) while showing more explosiveness in space (10.6 yards per catch). Game score led to only six rushes for 58 yards vs. the Packers. He’s averaging 19.3 touches per game, leading to 438 combined yards with six touchdowns and 27 catches. The Lions struggled to defend running backs over the first three games (566 combined yards with four touchdowns and 11 catches). Aaron Jones beat Detroit for 45.60 fantasy points in Week 2. With Thomas expected to play, Kamara will have a drop-down in chances in the passing game. Even with three-down ability, the Saints give one-third of their running back snaps to Latavius Murray. Kamara is a hot player with a rising salary, but his matchup is winnable.

The Elliott dart hasn’t stuck on the winning teams in the daily games over the previous two games (23.20 and 17.80 fantasy points) despite being the third-highest scoring running back (68.70) on the year. In Week 3, the Seahawks bottled him up at the line of scrimmage (14/34), but he did score a rushing touchdown for the third straight game. The Cowboys attempted 106 passes over the past two games, helping Elliott’s floor in the passing game (6/33 and 6/24). He averages over 24 touches per game. Despite plenty of chances, Elliott hasn’t gained over 20 yards on any play this season. The Browns held running backs to 3.5 yards per rush with three rushing touchdowns allowed. Cleveland gave up 11 touchdowns this year, which points to Dallas having success scoring again this week at home. Elliott’s opportunity sets a high floor, but he can’t post a playable score without a minimum of two touchdowns or a couple of big plays.