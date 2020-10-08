SI.com
NFL DFS Week 5: QB Report - Dak Prescott is a Lock For Over 300 Yards

Shawn Childs

After four games, Jackson has eight combined touchdowns while averaging only 24.5 passes per game. Over the past three games, he passed for only 494 yards. His only impact game came in Week 1 (30.25 fantasy points). In 2019, Jackson dominated in both starts vs. the Bengals (33.00 and 35.65 fantasy points), leading to 570 combined yards with four touchdowns (three rushing). Cinci continues to struggle against the run (4.9 yards per carry) while showing downside defending wide receivers in Week 4 (20/271/2). This matchup points to a rebound in his value, and the Bengals’ offense is improved enough to where Baltimore will need to score over four touchdowns to win.

Mahomes is batting .500 after four weeks of action with his best value coming in Week 3 (43.85 fantasy points). He has 1,242 combined yards and 12 touchdowns at the quarter pole while ranking fourth in quarterback scoring (29.88 FPPG). In 2019, Mahomes lit up the Raiders on the road (443/4) while being a nonfactor in Kansas City (200 combined yards with two touchdowns). Las Vegas sits 11th in quarterback defense (20.91 FPPG) with their worst showing coming vs. the Bills (287 combined yards with three touchdowns). The Raiders show risk vs. wide receivers in Week 1 (16/212/1) and Week 4 (16/239/2). Beast upside and his top two receivers (Tyrek Hill and Travis Kelce) have yet to deliver impact games.

