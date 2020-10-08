NFL DFS Week 5: RB Report - Jonathan Taylor Will Push For More Playing Time

Over the last three games, the Cowboys compiled 1,685 yards of offense with 14 touchdowns, but Elliott failed to make much of an impact. He gained 305 yards with two touchdowns and 20 catches over this span, leading to 62.50 fantasy points. Dallas gave him 20 or more touches in each contest. Elliott doesn’t have a game with over 100 yards rushing. In 2019, he finished with 202 combined yards with one touchdown and one catch in two games vs. the Giants. New York sits 19th in running back defense (620 combined yards with six touchdowns and 22 catches). The Giants allow 3.6 yards per rush with David Montgomery posting the best game (127 combined yards with a touchdown and three catches). At some point, the offensive tide for the Cowboys will turn Elliott’s way. Almost due for a 150-plus with a pair of touchdowns.

The Titans leaned on Henry over the first three games (87 touches), which led to one impact game (130 combined yards with two touchdowns and two catches). He’s averaging 115 yards per game while still looking for more action in the passing game (5/26) to help raise his floor. Last year he rushed for 78 yards with a touchdown against the Bills. Buffalo ranks eighth in running back defense (516 combined yards with two touchdowns and two catches). Henry comes with plenty of scoring ability, and Tennessee will give many chances to fill his salary bucket.