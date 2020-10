Enter your NFL DFS Lineups for Week 5 on DraftKings!

The Steelers are back after a makeshift bye week and are taking on a Philadelphia Eagles team whose secondary is beaten and battered. They've been exposed in weeks 2-4, allowing 39 and 62 DK points to receivers in Weeks 2-3, and 43 points to the tight end spot in Week 4 from George Kittle.