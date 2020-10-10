NFL DFS Week 5: TE Report - Fade & Pay Down to Find Value

When players miss time or underperform, they must make up for lost time if your fantasy team will be competitive. Kittle missed two games with a knee issue while posting a short score in Week 1 (4/44). Nick Mullens looked his way 15 times vs. the Eagles, and he caught all of his chances for 183 yards and a touchdown. His great game pushed him to seventh in TE scoring (49.40 fantasy points) while being on pace for 76 catches for 908 yards and four touchdowns. The Dolphins held tight ends to 15 catches for 154 yards and one touchdown over the first four weeks, but they have yet to face an opponent (NE, BUF, JAC, and SEA) with a top receiving tight end. Jimmy Garoppolo will start this week. Kittle is the top receiving option for the 49ers. His salary requires more than 26.00 fantasy points to pay off at DraftKings. Tempting, but San Fran will try to control this week’s game with the run.

Kelce has yet to deliver an impact game, but he is on pace for another top season at tight end (96/1,118/8) while averaging 8.5 targets per week. His best success came in Week 2 (9/90/1). In 2019, Kelce played well in Oakland (7/107/1) with a steady showing at home (5/90). Las Vegas currently has the second-best tight end defense (10/94/1 on 18 targets), which has been helped by their schedule (CAR – 3/20, NO – 4/46/1, NE – 0/0, and BUF – 3/28). The Raiders allow points (30 per game), and they did struggle vs. tight ends in 2019 (30th – 14.59 FPPG). Kansas City will score in this matchup with the fantasy winner coming from multiple options. A 7/100/1 game seems like a reasonable outcome if Las Vegas can put up a battle on the scoreboard.