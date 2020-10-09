SI.com
NFL DFS Week 5: WR Report - Robby Anderson Finds Second Wind in Carolina

Shawn Childs

Hopkins came into last week's game limited with an ankle issue. He finished seven catches for 41 yards on nine targets while being on the field for 95 percent of Arizona's plays, which was in line with his first three games. Hopkins has a floor of seven catches while averaging 11.5 targets per game with two strong games (14/151 and 10/137). The Jets are 13th in the NFL defending wide receivers (50/663/3 on 70 targets). Tim Patrick had the best game (6/113/1). New York has risk at both outside cornerback positions, which points to a touchdown for Hopkins with repeated success in his opportunity.

Ridley failed to catch any of his five targets in Week 4 against the Packers. Atlanta had him on the field 45 of 70 plays due to a thigh issue. His star shined over his first three games (9/130/2, 7/109/2, and 5/110) in 35 targets. Julio Jones comes into this week with an early exit (15 plays) against Green Bay and questions with his availability vs. Carolina. In 2019, Ridley had caught all 13 of his targets against the Panthers for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Carolina will give up plenty of yards and scores to running backs, which minimized the damage against wide receivers (49/525/4 on 73 targets). Ridley should be good to go this week, even with a couple of limited practices. The top wide receiver of the week if Julio Jones is out, and he doesn’t have any setbacks.

