NFL DFS Week 6: QB Report - Do You Believe in Fitz-Magic?

Heading into last week’s game, Jackson battled a knee issue. With Baltimore getting out in front early, he attempted only two runs for three yards. His previous low as a runner while starting came in Week 1 (3/6) of 2019. He finished last week’s game with 180 passing yards and two touchdowns while gaining only 4.9 yards per pass attempt and a low completion rate (51.4). Over his past four games, Jackson delivered three unplayable games (19.60, 16.15, and 16.30 fantasy points) for DraftKings while averaging 16.5 completions on 27.5 pass attempts with 168.5 passing yards. The Eagles’ defense allows 29 points per game. They’ve allowed two rushing touchdowns in four of their five games with up and down value defending the pass (178/1, 267/3, 312/2, 338/1, and 239/3). Not playing well, and Jackson is just another guy if he’s not active in the run game. Philly will try to rush the quarterback, which will be a big mistake defending Jackson on the ground.

After four games, Rodgers passed for 1,214 yards with 13 touchdowns and no interceptions that put him on pace for 4,856 passing yards and 52 touchdowns. He’s averaging 8.7 yards per pass attempt, which is tied with his career's second-highest rate. Over five games, quarterbacks passed for 1,327 yards with seven touchdowns against the Bucs. Tampa had most issues against the Chargers (290/3). The Bucs play great against the run (2.7 yards per carry), which will force Rodgers to the air again in this matchup. The key here is the health and availability of Davante Adams.