SI.com
SI BETS & DFS (PRO)
HomeFootball+Baseball+Basketball+Golf+Hockey+
Search

NFL DFS Week 6: QB Report - Do You Believe in Fitz-Magic?

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Shawn Childs

Heading into last week’s game, Jackson battled a knee issue. With Baltimore getting out in front early, he attempted only two runs for three yards. His previous low as a runner while starting came in Week 1 (3/6) of 2019. He finished last week’s game with 180 passing yards and two touchdowns while gaining only 4.9 yards per pass attempt and a low completion rate (51.4). Over his past four games, Jackson delivered three unplayable games (19.60, 16.15, and 16.30 fantasy points) for DraftKings while averaging 16.5 completions on 27.5 pass attempts with 168.5 passing yards. The Eagles’ defense allows 29 points per game. They’ve allowed two rushing touchdowns in four of their five games with up and down value defending the pass (178/1, 267/3, 312/2, 338/1, and 239/3). Not playing well, and Jackson is just another guy if he’s not active in the run game. Philly will try to rush the quarterback, which will be a big mistake defending Jackson on the ground.

After four games, Rodgers passed for 1,214 yards with 13 touchdowns and no interceptions that put him on pace for 4,856 passing yards and 52 touchdowns. He’s averaging 8.7 yards per pass attempt, which is tied with his career's second-highest rate. Over five games, quarterbacks passed for 1,327 yards with seven touchdowns against the Bucs. Tampa had most issues against the Chargers (290/3). The Bucs play great against the run (2.7 yards per carry), which will force Rodgers to the air again in this matchup. The key here is the health and availability of Davante Adams.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
SI Bets & DFS (Fantasy Pro)
Subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO
  • DFS and Gambling Premium for All Major Sports
  • NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAAFB, NCAABB, PGA, MMA & NASCAR
  • Vegas Best Bets, Vegas Sharps Inside Info & Line Movements
  • DFS Tools and Q&A from Real $ Winners
  • Real-Time Plays of the Day Alerts
Comments

Football+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek - PGA Predictions and Best Bets

The SI Gambling team of golf experts breaks down their top wagers for this week’s CJ Cup from Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

Ben Heisler

MLB Odds and Best Bets for Wednesday, October 14th - NLCS Game 3 and ALCS Game 4

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking breaks down MLB betting odds and best bets for Game 3 of the NLCS between the Braves and Dodgers, as well as Game 4 of the ALCS featuring the Astros and Rays.

Roy Larking

NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer

NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer for DraftKings, Fanduel and Yahoo Daily Fantasy Sports.

SI Gambling Staff

2020 PGA The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek - DFS Tiers and Top Fade

The SI Golf Fantasy team of Ben Heisler and Mark Farris run through their favorite DFS tiers for this week’s CJ Cup at Shadow Creek, as well as their top fade of the slate.

Ben Heisler

NFL Week 5 Monday Night Football: Vegas Whispers Sharp Betting Breakdown for Chargers vs. Saints

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo takes a look at the odds for the Monday Night clash between the Chargers and Saints, and also shares his 'Vegas Whispers' sharp play for the the night!

Frankie Taddeo

Week 5 NFL DFS: Tuesday Night Football - Bills vs Titans Showdown Slate

SI Fantasy and DFS analyst Rob Geriak goes through his top plays for a special DraftKings Tuesday Night Football Showdown slate to wrap up Week 5.

robgeriak

MLB Odds and Best Bets for Tuesday, October 13th - NLCS Game 2 and ALCS Game 3

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking breaks down MLB betting odds and best bets for Game 2 of the NLCS between the Braves and Dodgers, as well as Game 3 of the ALCS featuring the Astros and Rays.

Roy Larking

Week 5 NFL DFS: Monday Night Football - Chargers vs Saints Showdown Slate

SI Fantasy and DFS analyst Rob Geriak goes through his top DraftKings Monday Night Football Showdown slate plays for Week 5.

robgeriak

ALCS & NLCS Preview and Best Bets for Monday, October 12th

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking breaks down MLB futures betting odds and best bets for both Game 2 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays, as well as Game 1 of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves.

Roy Larking

Week 5 NFL DFS: Sunday Night Football - Vikings vs Seahawks Showdown Slate

SI Fantasy and DFS analyst Rob Geriak goes through his top DraftKings Sunday Night Football Showdown slate plays for Week 5.

robgeriak