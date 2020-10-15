NFL DFS Week 6: RB Report - Count on Mike Davis' Hot Streak

After four games, Jones averages 25.48 fantasy points in PPR leagues, with 44.7 percent of his success coming in Week 2 (236 combined yards with three touchdowns and four catches. The Packers give him 20 touches per game despite only seeing the field for 55.8 percent of the running backs snaps. Tampa plays well vs. the run (109/292/4 – 2.7 yards per carry), but they do have some risk defending backs in the passing game (38/286/1 on 46 targets). Jones is an explosive player, but this matchup isn’t ideal for the daily contests.

The Titans haven’t run the ball well this season (3.8 yards per rush). They made up for their minimal running room by attempting over 34 rushes per game in their four wins. Tennessee has barely used their backs in the passing game (9/45 on 14 targets). Henry sits eighth in running back scoring (17.70 FPPG), with his only playable game coming in Week 3 (130 combined yards with two touchdowns and two catches). He does have four touchdowns over the last two weeks. In 2019, Henry had a dominating game in Week 17 (32/211/3) in Houston while falling short at home (21/86). The Texans rank 27th in running back defense (29.78 FPPG) with failure vs. the run in each of the first four games (34/166/1, 21/176/1, 38/172/1, and 40/157/3). Houston’s defense was on the field for over 35 minutes per game before last week while allowing over 126 points over four games. Henry looks poised to hit on a long play, leading to over 100 yards rushing with multiple touchdown upside.