NFL DFS Week 6: TE Report - Give Evan Engram the Damn Ball

Shawn Childs

Andrews has five touchdowns in five games, with his best scoring value in two contests (5/58/2 and 3/57/1). Ravens gave him a season-high nine targets against Cincinnati (6/56/1). He ranks fifth in tight end scoring (14.04 FPPG), which is just above his success in 2019 (13.01 FPPG). Baltimore had him on the field for 69 percent of their plays so far this season. Philadelphia ranks 29th vs. the tight end position (32/323/5) while already having two disaster games (LAR – 5/54/3 and SF – 15/183/1). Based on targets (5.8 per game), Andrews looks overpriced. His matchup looks favorable if Andrew hits on a big play and scores a touchdown. To pay off, he needs his best game of the season or a 7/100/1 type outing.

After five games, Gesicki had one impact game (8/130/1) and one steady showing (5/91) while being a donation in three other weeks (3/30, 1/15/1, and 1/15). Miami gave him six targets or fewer in four of his five starts. Last year, he had one active game (6/95) against the Jets. Game score in Week 5 led to him being on the field for only 45 percent of Miami’s plays. New York is league average defending tight ends (21/210/3), with the 49ers having the best game (8/59/2). The Jets allow 32 points per game, which invites an uptick in scoring chances.

Ben Heisler