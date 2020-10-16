SI.com
NFL DFS Week 6: WR Report - In Calvin Ridley We Trust

Shawn Childs

After missing two games with a hamstring, Adams is on track to play against the Buccaneers. His season started with an impact game (14/156/2) vs. the Vikings. In Week 2, he left midway through the game against Detroit (3/36). Tampa sits seventh defending wide receivers (71/810/4) with Panthers top two wide receivers (D.J. Moore – 8/120 and Robby Anderson – 9/109) gaining over 100 yards. CB Carlton Davis will give up some touchdowns with receivers gaining short yards per catch. Adams holds the edge here, and Rodgers will look for him on many plays with a good scoring chance.

Ridley rebounded from his shutout in Week 4 to post his fourth game (8/136) with over 100 yards receiving. He is now on pace for 93 catches for 1,552 yards and 13 touchdowns while gaining a career-high 16.7 yards per catch. Ridley already has 10 catches over 20 yards (23 over his first 29 games). The Vikings started 2020 with a disaster game covering the Packers’ wide receivers (22/315/4). Over the last four games, Minnesota allowed 45 catches for 652 yards and five touchdowns. Four wide receivers had a high level of success (Davante Adams – 14/156/2, Kalif Raymond – 3/118, Will Fuller – 6/108/1, and DK Metcalf – 6/93/2). Atlanta would like to get him matched up against rookie first-rounder Jeff Gladney who will give up some big plays. The key here is the availability of Julio Jones.

