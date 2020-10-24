NFL Daily Fantasy Breakdown for Week 7: The Ambush

Welcome to Week 7 - The NFL Ambush, a full guide into this weekend's NFL DFS Main Slate of action to help you become a better player and find some success.

What a wild and wild slate of NFL we have in store for us this weekend. For once it's nice to have no games lost due to COVID-19 tests, but as usual we do have movement with a flip of the schedule around which I'll touch on in the COVID update below. This feels like an insanely high scoring DFS weekend because of so many value plays and so many of those situations are GOOD matchups as well. I look at this and don't get too overwhelmed with ownership percentages because when we have depth of choices to consider there's no reason to take someone just because they are "chalky."