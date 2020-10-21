NFL DFS Week 7: QB Report - Yes, Even Kyle Allen is in Play vs. Dallas

After five games, Wilson gained 1,655 combined yards with 19 touchdowns and three interceptions. He leads the NFL in scoring (33.08 FPPG) in PPR leagues with a low of 25.50 fantasy points. Wilson also had three impact games (35.00, 37.30, and 39.95 fantasy points). In 2019, he passed for 409 yards and two touchdowns in two games vs. the Cardinals. Arizona ranks 8th in quarterback defense (19.96 FPPG), with the Panthers having the most success (308 combined yards with three touchdowns). The Cardinals played three bottom tier passing teams (SF, WAS, and NYJ), plus Dallas played last week with their back up quarterback. Playing great, but his ticket can’t come in every week. The Cardinals did lose their best pass rusher (Chandler Jones) in Week 5.

Allen started the year with three impact games (33.30, 38.65, and 36.35 fantasy points), but his production regressed in his last three starts (28.40, 20.95, and 17.30 fantasy points). He has a floor of two touchdowns in each contest while trailing in his value in the run game (37/143/3). In his only game vs. the Jets in 2019, Allen gained 292 combined yards with two touchdowns while posting a great game in Week 1 (33.30 fantasy points). New York is league average defending running backs (22.60 fantasy points). They allow 8.1 yards per pass attempt with quarterbacks tossing 11 touchdowns. Game flow and game score may lead to less of a battle on the scoreboard and more runs.