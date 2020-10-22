NFL DFS Week 7: Running Back Report - Spend Up on Aaron Jones

Kamara remains the top running back in PPR scoring (29.52 FPPG) with two impact games (38.40 and 44.70 fantasy points). He is on pace for 122 catches for 1,264 receiving yards, which will regress with Michael Thomas back on the field. Kamara has an outside chance of gaining over 1,000 yards rushing as well. In 2019, he gained 159 combined yards with two touchdowns and 11 catches in two games against the Panthers. Running backs already have 995 combined yards with 10 touchdowns and 47 catches vs. Carolina or 34.41 FPPG. Kamara averages 21.2 touches per game with three games with two touchdowns. He has an excellent shot at 150 combined yards with multiple touchdowns and value in catches.

In the fantasy trading world, Elliott looks to be the player on the decline with injuries to his offensive line and the dropdown in quarterbacks. Despite those concerns, Dallas still gives him 22.2 touches per game with a rebound in chances in receptions (32/204/1). The Cowboys continue to fall behind early, which led to short rushing attempts by him in three of their last four games (14, 12, and 12). Elliott doesn’t have a game with over 100 yards while on pace for 16 touchdowns. Last season he had two productive games (20.00 and 27.4 fantasy points) against Washington. Running backs have nine touchdowns against the D.C. football team while allowing 131 combined yards per game. Elliott is an active player with a reasonable floor, but his high salary makes him tough to trust.