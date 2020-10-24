SI.com
Week 7 NFL DFS: Top Stacks for GPP Contests

robgeriak

With some scheduling changes, the DraftKings' main slate now features all of the game Sunday, including the Sunday Night game pinning the Seattle Seahawks visiting the Arizona Cardinals. We haven't seen the Sunday night game included on the main slate in a long time but I really love it. It's going to be a great full day of football with some high-scoring games on the horizon. Here are a few of my favorite stacks for Week 7!

The matchups of late couldn't be better for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Last week they faced the Dallas Cowboys, the worst defense in football and this week they're home to face the worst pass defense in the league in the Seattle Seahawks. Murray has not been elite throwing the ball this season by any stretch of the imagination and there are some serious flaws in his mechanics and overall delivery of the ball. However, this is a pass defense that has seen quarterbacks thrive at their disposal, see below:

