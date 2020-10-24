NFL DFS Week 7: Tight End Report - Hunter Henry Priced to Play

Kittle has been exceptional in two of his previous three games (15/183/1 and 7/109/1) while averaging 11 targets per game over this stretch. He posted an identical catchline (4/44) in Week 1 and Week 4, with the latter coming in a game where Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t look ready to return to game action. The Patriots have yet to allow over 13.40 fantasy points to tight ends. They rank fifth in tight end defense (15/200/1) with success against Mike Gesicki (3/30), Travis Kelce (3/70), and Darren Waller (2/9). New England will look to take Kittle away from the 49ers’ passing game. The question here is the personnel to keep Kittle in check. He is overpriced at DraftKings based on his matchup.

After six games, Kelce averages 18.83 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues, which ranks sixth at the wide receiver position and seventh at running back. He played well in back-to-back games (8/108/1 and 5/65/2), putting him on pace for 99 catches for 1,253 yards and 13 touchdowns. This season the Chiefs seem to want to throw inside the five-yard line, which invites more passing touchdowns than rushing scores in close. In 2019, Kelce had one big game (11/142) against the Broncos at home. Denver is league average vs. the tight end position (27/244/2), but they did struggle in two games (TEN – 7/42/2 and TB (9/97). In their other three contents, the Broncos played three opponents (PIT, NYJ, and NE) with weak tight end options. High floor player, but his salary requires over 25 fantasy points to fill his salary bucket.