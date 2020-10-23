NFL DFS Week 7: Wide Receiver Report - Stacking Jones & Ridley vs. Lions

In a favorable matchup, Hopkins turned in his lowest production (2/73) of the year despite receiving eight targets. He shined in three of his first five starts (14/151, 10/137, and 6/131/1) while averaging 10.2 targets per game. A blowout game led to him being on the field for 77 percent of the Cardinals’ plays (season-low). Seattle remains one of the worst defenses in the league vs. wide receivers (108/1,472/7), with three opponents having success (ATL – 27/401/2, NE – 23/330, and DAL – 26/405/3). Seven wide receivers gained over 100 yards against the Seahawks, plus three other receivers had at least eight catches. Despite their failure, receivers only have eight passing touchdowns vs. Seattle. Hopkins is a workhorse receiver that needs to find his scoring rhythm.

In his first game back on the starting lineup after missing two games, Adams caught six of his 10 targets for 61 yards. In Week 1, he dominated the Vikings (14/156/2). Houston can be beaten on the ground, which limits the damage in the passing game. Over the last two contests, quarterbacks passed for over 300 yards (301/2 and 364/4), with wide receivers picking up 32 catches for 373 yards and five touchdowns. Two wide receivers (Adam Thielen – 8/114/1 and Justin Jefferson – 4/103) gained over 100 yards against the Texans. CB Bradley Roby allows a high-catch rate for minimal yards per catch in 2020, but he will give up some touchdowns. With most focusing on Aaron Jones is this matchup, Adams may be the most successful Packers player.