SI.com
SI BETS & DFS (PRO)
HomeFootball+Baseball+Basketball+Golf+Hockey+
Search

NFL DFS Week 7: Wide Receiver Report - Stacking Jones & Ridley vs. Lions

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Shawn Childs

In a favorable matchup, Hopkins turned in his lowest production (2/73) of the year despite receiving eight targets. He shined in three of his first five starts (14/151, 10/137, and 6/131/1) while averaging 10.2 targets per game. A blowout game led to him being on the field for 77 percent of the Cardinals’ plays (season-low). Seattle remains one of the worst defenses in the league vs. wide receivers (108/1,472/7), with three opponents having success (ATL – 27/401/2, NE – 23/330, and DAL – 26/405/3). Seven wide receivers gained over 100 yards against the Seahawks, plus three other receivers had at least eight catches. Despite their failure, receivers only have eight passing touchdowns vs. Seattle. Hopkins is a workhorse receiver that needs to find his scoring rhythm.

In his first game back on the starting lineup after missing two games, Adams caught six of his 10 targets for 61 yards. In Week 1, he dominated the Vikings (14/156/2). Houston can be beaten on the ground, which limits the damage in the passing game. Over the last two contests, quarterbacks passed for over 300 yards (301/2 and 364/4), with wide receivers picking up 32 catches for 373 yards and five touchdowns. Two wide receivers (Adam Thielen – 8/114/1 and Justin Jefferson – 4/103) gained over 100 yards against the Texans. CB Bradley Roby allows a high-catch rate for minimal yards per catch in 2020, but he will give up some touchdowns. With most focusing on Aaron Jones is this matchup, Adams may be the most successful Packers player.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
SI Bets & DFS (Fantasy Pro)
Subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO
  • DFS and Gambling Premium for All Major Sports
  • NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAAFB, NCAABB, PGA, MMA & NASCAR
  • Vegas Best Bets, Vegas Sharps Inside Info & Line Movements
  • DFS Tools and Q&A from Real $ Winners
  • Real-Time Plays of the Day Alerts
Comments

Football+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL DFS Week 7: Running Back Report - Spend Up on Aaron Jones

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 7 running backs to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

Week 7 Thursday Night Football - Vegas Whispers Sharp Play for Giants vs. Eagles

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo takes a look at the odds for the Thursday Night NFC East tilt between the Giants and Eagles, and provides the sharp information from the "Vegas Whispers."

Frankie Taddeo

Week 7 NFL DFS: Thursday Night Football - Giants vs Eagles Showdown Slate

SI Fantasy and DFS analyst Rob Geriak goes through his top plays for DraftKings' Thursday Night Football Showdown slate featuring the Giants vs Eagles!

robgeriak

MLB DFS: World Series Showdown Plays for Game 2

SI Fantasy analyst Steve Renner runs through his top Showdown plays on DraftKings for Game 2 of the World Series.

srenner

2020 ZOZO Championship - PGA Predictions and Best Bets

The SI Gambling team of golf experts breaks down their top wagers for this week’s ZOZO Championship.

Ben Heisler

NFL DFS Week 7: QB Report - Yes, Even Kyle Allen is in Play vs. Dallas

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 7 quarterbacks to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

2020 World Series Game 1: DFS Showdown for Dodgers/Rays

The World Series kicks off tonight from Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas and DraftKings has a great Showdown set of games out there to participate in.

srenner

2020 PGA Zozo Championship at Sherwood - DFS Tiers and Top Fade

The SI Golf Fantasy team of Ben Heisler, Alex White, and Mark Farris run through their favorite DFS tiers for this week’s Zozo Championship at Sherwood, as well as their top fade of the slate.

Ben Heisler

NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer

NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer for DraftKings, Fanduel and Yahoo Daily Fantasy Sports.

SI Gambling Staff

NFL Week 6 Monday Night Football: Vegas Whispers Sharp Betting Breakdown

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo takes a look at the odds for the Monday Night clash between the Cardinals and Cowboys, and also shares his 'Vegas Whispers' sharp play for the night!

Frankie Taddeo