NFL DFS Week 8: Running Backs Report - Myles Gaskin Will Flourish as Tua's Safety Valve

In Week 7, Kamara finished with expected value in yards (148) and catches (8). His lack of a touchdown and failing to rush for over 100 yards left him about 10 fantasy points away from filling his salary bucket. Kamara still finished as the third-highest scoring running back (22.80 fantasy points) for the week. Over six games, he averages 28.40 FPPG, which is 7.28 fantasy points higher than Derrick Henry. Running backs gained 933 combined yards with six touchdowns and 29 catches against the Bears over seven games—a neutral matchup with a high floor in catches.

Henry struggled to find open space for most of the game vs. the Steelers, but he picked up some yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter. His day ended with 72 combined yards on 22 touches. Henry extended his scoring streak to four games (seven touchdowns) with his impact game (40.40 fantasy points) coming in Week 6. The Bengals played better vs. the run in three of their last four games (20/89, 15/59/1, and 22/82). Cinci saw 110 rushes over the first three weeks, leading to running backs gaining 460 yards and five touchdowns. Henry will get plenty of carries with at least one touchdown. High floor player with multiple touchdown upside.