SI.com
SI BETS & DFS (PRO)
HomeFootball+Golf+MMA+NASCAR+All-Sports
Search

Week 8 NFL DFS: Top Stacks for GPP Contests

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

robgeriak

Week 8 is upon us, and there are a couple of games that jump off the page from a points standpoint. Beyond those contests, there are some, dare I say, potentially low scoring affairs in a season where points have been thrown up left and right. This week's main slate features 11 games, and there are plenty of exciting contests to dive into on DraftKings. Let's look into what stacks to build around in GPP contests!

The Cleveland Browns have been very strong against the run this season, allowing the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game, which could spell difficulty for Josh Jacobs (DK $6,200). However, the Browns' pass defense has been very weak, allowing 288 passing yards per game, ranking 30th. Carr has been great this season, especially of late, with multiple touchdowns in each of his last five games (12 total) while throwing just two interceptions over that span. Carr is also fifth in adjusted air yards per attempt, so he's not just dinking and dunking the ball down the field.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
SI Bets & DFS (Fantasy Pro)
Subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO
  • DFS and Gambling Premium for All Major Sports
  • NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAAFB, NCAABB, PGA, MMA & NASCAR
  • Vegas Best Bets, Vegas Sharps Inside Info & Line Movements
  • DFS Tools and Q&A from Real $ Winners
  • Real-Time Plays of the Day Alerts
Comments

Football+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UFC Fight Night: Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva - MMA Betting & DFS

https://www.si.com/fantasy/pro/mma/ufc-fight-night-uriah-hall-anderson-silva-mma-dfs

Matt De Lima

UFC Fight Night: Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

A middleweight bout between Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva headlines this UFC Fight Night main card. MMA expert Casey Olson runs down your best bets & DFS plays.

Casey Olson

NFL DFS Week 8: Wide Receivers Report - Tee or Rashard Higgins?

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 8 wide receivers to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

Thursday Night Football - Falcons vs. Panthers Betting Preview

https://www.si.com/gambling/2020/10/29/falcons-panthers-betting-breakdown-ats

Ben Heisler

NFL DFS Week 8: Running Backs Report - Myles Gaskin Will Flourish as Tua's Safety Valve

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 8 running backs to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

Week 8 NFL DFS: Thursday Night Football - Falcons vs Panthers Showdown Slate

SI Fantasy and DFS analyst Rob Geriak goes through his top plays for DraftKings' Thursday Night Football Showdown slate featuring the Falcons vs Panthers

robgeriak

2020 Bermuda Championship - PGA Predictions and Best Bets

The SI Gambling team of golf experts break down their top wagers for this week’s Bermuda Championship from Royal Port Golf Course in Bermuda.

Alex White and Ben Heisler

NFL DFS Week 8: Quarterbacks Report - Baker Mayfield Retains Value Without OBJ

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 8 quarterbacks to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

2020 PGA Bermuda Championship - DFS Tiers and Top Fade

The SI Golf Fantasy team of Ben Heisler, Alex White, and Mark Farris run through their favorite DFS tiers for this week’s Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course, as well as their top fade of the slate.

Ben Heisler

NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer

NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer for DraftKings, Fanduel and Yahoo Daily Fantasy Sports.

SI Gambling Staff