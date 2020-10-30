Week 8 NFL DFS: Top Stacks for GPP Contests

Week 8 is upon us, and there are a couple of games that jump off the page from a points standpoint. Beyond those contests, there are some, dare I say, potentially low scoring affairs in a season where points have been thrown up left and right. This week's main slate features 11 games, and there are plenty of exciting contests to dive into on DraftKings. Let's look into what stacks to build around in GPP contests!

The Cleveland Browns have been very strong against the run this season, allowing the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game, which could spell difficulty for Josh Jacobs (DK $6,200). However, the Browns' pass defense has been very weak, allowing 288 passing yards per game, ranking 30th. Carr has been great this season, especially of late, with multiple touchdowns in each of his last five games (12 total) while throwing just two interceptions over that span. Carr is also fifth in adjusted air yards per attempt, so he's not just dinking and dunking the ball down the field.