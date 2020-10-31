NFL DFS Week 8: Tight Ends Report - Jonnu Smith Remains the Value Du Jour

This season Kittle has been an every other week player, with his best success in Week 4 (15/183/1) and Week 6 (7/109/1). He ranks first in tight end scoring per game (18.44 fantasy points) but second in tight end points (92.20) due to two missed games. In 2019, Kittle had seven catches for 86 yards in his one game against Seattle. The Seahawks have yet to allow a touchdown to the tight end position while ranking fourth (19/281) in fantasy points allowed. Their success comes from a favorable schedule against tight ends (ATL, NE, DAL, MIA, MIN, and ARI). Seattle has plenty of risk vs. wide receiver, but the 49ers don’t have the right depth to expose their weakness. Kittle will be active with an excellent chance at over 100 yards receiving and a touchdown.

The defensive scoring by the Chiefs in Week 7 led to Kelce posting his lowest output (3/31) on the year. He delivered over 20.00 fantasy points in three (24.00, 24.80, and 8/108/1) of his previous six contests. Kelce leads the league in tight end production (40/501/5). The word on the street has Kansas City blowing out the Jets with an early show for their top players. In today’s high scoring passing environment, Mahomes could easily finish with five touchdowns or more and well over 300 yards passing. New York struggled in two games (8/55/2 and 4/55/2) vs. the tight end. The first matchup came against the 49ers without George Kittle. The Jets rank 18th in tight end defense (29/329/5) with multiple games against teams that lacked strength at the position. Kelce has to be in play for me in Week 8 as his salary is low enough to produce an impact game.