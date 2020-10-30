SI.com
NFL DFS Week 8: Wide Receivers Report - Tee or Rashard Higgins?

Shawn Childs

Despite missing two games, Adams is the seventh in wide receiver scoring (104.90 fantasy points). He already has two impact games (14/156/2 and 13/196/2), with the first outing coming against the Vikings. Adams came up short in his other two starts (3/36 and 6/61). His play over 16 games would come to 144 catches for 1,796 yards and 16 touchdowns. The Vikings rank at the bottom of the league in wide receiver defense (86/1,235/12), with the most damage coming in two matchups (GB – 22/315/4 and ATL – 19/268/3). Three other wide receivers (Kalif Raymond – 3/118, Will Fuller – 6/108/1, and Julio Jones – 8/137/2) gained over 100 yards vs. the Vikings. A high-volume wide receiver with a winnable match.

Metcalf struggled to break free last week against the Cardinals. He caught two of his five targets for 23 yards, which came after five straight successful games (4/95/1, 4/92/1, 4/110/1, 4/106, and 6/93/2). He slipped to eighth in wide receiver scoring (17.48 FPPG). Last year Metcalf finished with 12 catches for 151 yards and one touchdown in two games against the 49ers. San Francisco has yet to allow over 200 receiving yards to any team, leading to them raking fifth in wide receiver defense (81/964/6). DeAndre Hopkins (14/151) had the best showing vs. San Fran, and Preston Williams (4/106/1) is the only other wide receiver to gain over 100 yards receiving. The Seahawks’ passing game will test this defense with Metcalf on a path for a 6/100/1 game at the minimum.

