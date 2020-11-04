NFL DFS Week 9: Quarterbacks Report - Derek Carr With Sneaky Value After Down Week

Mahomes regained the bounce in his step against the Jets (416/5). Kansas City did struggle to run the ball (20/50), leading to many third and longs. Halfway through the year, he gained 4,480 combined yards with 23 touchdowns, pushing him to third in quarterback scoring (28.91 FPPG). His other impact game (411/5) came in Week 3 against the Ravens. Carolina ranks 7th in quarterbacks scoring (18.68), with no team scoring over 28.50 fantasy points. The Panthers have more risk defending running backs (15 touchdowns and 4.7 yards per rush), which may restrict some of the Chiefs’ success in the passing game. Mahomes has a high floor and even a higher ceiling if Carolina puts a minimum of three touchdowns. Not quite a shove all-in play, but I would want a reasonable piece of Kansas City lineup in the daily space.

Murray picked up a rushing touchdown in six of his seven starts (seven total) with three straight games with success on the ground (9/31/1, 10/74/1, and 14/67/1). His best game (427/4) came in Week 7, giving him a floor of 29.00 fantasy points in five contests and the second-highest-ranking at quarterback (31.72 FPPG). He has an outside shot at over 1,000 yards rushing (65/437/7 over seven weeks of action). Miami climbed to ninth in quarterback defense (20.14 FPPG) with failure in one game (BUF – 417/4). The Dolphins did struggle with wide receivers in three matchups (20/358/3, 11/272/1, and 24/262/1)—a high floor with an elite hookup with DeAndre Hopkins.