SI.com
SI BETS & DFS (PRO)
HomeFootball+Golf+MMA+NASCAR+All-Sports
Search

NFL DFS Week 9: Quarterbacks Report - Derek Carr With Sneaky Value After Down Week

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Shawn Childs

Mahomes regained the bounce in his step against the Jets (416/5). Kansas City did struggle to run the ball (20/50), leading to many third and longs. Halfway through the year, he gained 4,480 combined yards with 23 touchdowns, pushing him to third in quarterback scoring (28.91 FPPG). His other impact game (411/5) came in Week 3 against the Ravens. Carolina ranks 7th in quarterbacks scoring (18.68), with no team scoring over 28.50 fantasy points. The Panthers have more risk defending running backs (15 touchdowns and 4.7 yards per rush), which may restrict some of the Chiefs’ success in the passing game. Mahomes has a high floor and even a higher ceiling if Carolina puts a minimum of three touchdowns. Not quite a shove all-in play, but I would want a reasonable piece of Kansas City lineup in the daily space.

Murray picked up a rushing touchdown in six of his seven starts (seven total) with three straight games with success on the ground (9/31/1, 10/74/1, and 14/67/1). His best game (427/4) came in Week 7, giving him a floor of 29.00 fantasy points in five contests and the second-highest-ranking at quarterback (31.72 FPPG). He has an outside shot at over 1,000 yards rushing (65/437/7 over seven weeks of action). Miami climbed to ninth in quarterback defense (20.14 FPPG) with failure in one game (BUF – 417/4). The Dolphins did struggle with wide receivers in three matchups (20/358/3, 11/272/1, and 24/262/1)—a high floor with an elite hookup with DeAndre Hopkins.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
SI Bets & DFS (Fantasy Pro)
Subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO
  • DFS and Gambling Premium for All Major Sports
  • NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAAFB, NCAABB, PGA, MMA & NASCAR
  • Vegas Best Bets, Vegas Sharps Inside Info & Line Movements
  • DFS Tools and Q&A from Real $ Winners
  • Real-Time Plays of the Day Alerts
Comments

Football+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bucs/Giants MNF "Vegas Whispers Betting Breakdown & Plays"

https://www.si.com/gambling/2020/11/02/week-8-bucs-giants-mnf-betting-breakdown-ats

Ben Heisler

Week 8 NFL DFS: Monday Night Football - Buccaneers vs. Giants Showdown Slate

SI Fantasy and DFS analyst Rob Geriak goes through his top plays for DraftKings' Monday Night Football Showdown slate featuring the Buccaneers vs Giants.

robgeriak

Week 8 NFL DFS: Sunday Night Football - Cowboys vs Eagles Showdown Slate

SI Fantasy and DFS analyst Rob Geriak goes through his top plays for DraftKings' Sunday Night Football Showdown slate featuring the Cowboys vs Eagles

robgeriak

NFL Vegas Whispers Plays - Week 8

Ben Heisler

Fantasy NASCAR: XFINITY 500 at Martinsville Speedway DFS and Season-Long Plays

SI Fantasy NASCAR analyst Brian Polking runs through his top NASCAR DFS & season-long plays for this week's XFINITY 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Brian Polking

NFL Daily Fantasy Breakdown for Week 8: The Ambush

SI Fantasy analyst Steve Renner runs through his NFL DFS plays and breaks down the Week 8 Main Slate of contests.

srenner

NFL DFS Week 8: Tight Ends Report - Jonnu Smith Remains the Value Du Jour

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 8 tight ends to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

Fantasy NASCAR: XFINITY 500 at Martinsville Speedway Driver Rankings

SI NASCAR analyst Brian Polking runs through his top ranked drivers for this week's XFINITY 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Brian Polking

Week 8 NFL DFS: Top Stacks for GPP Contests

SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak breaks down his favorite daily fantasy stacks to build into your lineups in Week 8.

robgeriak

UFC Fight Night: Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva - MMA Betting & DFS

https://www.si.com/fantasy/pro/mma/ufc-fight-night-uriah-hall-anderson-silva-mma-dfs

Matt De Lima