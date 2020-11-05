SI.com
SI BETS & DFS (PRO)
HomeFootball+Golf+MMA+NASCAR+All-Sports
Search

NFL DFS Week 9: Running Backs Report - Love Clyde Edwards-Helaire Price vs. Panthers

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Shawn Childs

The Panthers hope to have McCaffrey back in the starting lineup after missing six games with a high ankle sprain. His season started with two touchdowns in his first two starts with 223 combined yards and seven catches on 24 touches per game. Over eight games of action, Carolina’s back gained 987 combined yards with 11 touchdowns and 50 catches or 26.84 FPPG. The Chiefs worked their way to 11th in running back defense (22.73 FPPG) after playing well in two (6.50 and 11.40 fantasy points) of his previous three contests. Kansas City allows 4.8 yards per rush with failure in Week 5 (LV – 207 combined yards with two touchdowns and nine catches). McCaffrey is an active player with impact upside, but he may lose some touches in his first game back.

The winning prize in Week 8 was Mr. Cook. He dominated the Packers (226 combined yards with four touchdowns and two catches) on a season-high 32 touches. Cook already has 11 touchdowns in his six starts, with at least one score in each game. In 2019, he played well in one of his matchups vs. the Lions (149 combined yards with two touchdowns and a catch). Detroit allows the second-most fantasy points to the running back position (32.13 per game) with disaster in three matchups (GB – 57.00, NO – 43.90, and IND – 46.60 fantasy points). Running backs have 14 touchdowns against the Lions. Cook will be a popular player at DraftKings in Week 9 after his explosive showing in his last contest.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
SI Bets & DFS (Fantasy Pro)
Subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO
  • DFS and Gambling Premium for All Major Sports
  • NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAAFB, NCAABB, PGA, MMA & NASCAR
  • Vegas Best Bets, Vegas Sharps Inside Info & Line Movements
  • DFS Tools and Q&A from Real $ Winners
  • Real-Time Plays of the Day Alerts
Comments

Football+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fantasy NASCAR: Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway Driver Rankings

SI NASCAR analyst Brian Polking provides his top ranked drivers for this week's Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Brian Polking

Week 9 NFL DFS: Thursday Night Football - Packers vs 49ers Showdown Slate

SI Fantasy and DFS analyst Rob Geriak goes through his top plays for DraftKings' Thursday Night Football Showdown slate featuring the Packers vs 49ers.

robgeriak

SI PRO MEMBERS: PREMIUM VEGAS WHISPERS PICKS - WEEK OF 11/4 to 11/9

SI Fantasy PRO members' one stop shop for all sports betting premium picks and information.

SI Gambling Staff

NFL DFS Week 9: Quarterbacks Report - Derek Carr With Sneaky Value After Down Week

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 9 quarterbacks to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

Bucs/Giants MNF "Vegas Whispers Betting Breakdown & Plays"

https://www.si.com/gambling/2020/11/02/week-8-bucs-giants-mnf-betting-breakdown-ats

Ben Heisler

Week 8 NFL DFS: Monday Night Football - Buccaneers vs. Giants Showdown Slate

SI Fantasy and DFS analyst Rob Geriak goes through his top plays for DraftKings' Monday Night Football Showdown slate featuring the Buccaneers vs Giants.

robgeriak

Week 8 NFL DFS: Sunday Night Football - Cowboys vs Eagles Showdown Slate

SI Fantasy and DFS analyst Rob Geriak goes through his top plays for DraftKings' Sunday Night Football Showdown slate featuring the Cowboys vs Eagles

robgeriak

NFL Vegas Whispers Plays - Week 8

Ben Heisler

Fantasy NASCAR: XFINITY 500 at Martinsville Speedway DFS and Season-Long Plays

SI Fantasy NASCAR analyst Brian Polking runs through his top NASCAR DFS & season-long plays for this week's XFINITY 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Brian Polking

NFL Daily Fantasy Breakdown for Week 8: The Ambush

SI Fantasy analyst Steve Renner runs through his NFL DFS plays and breaks down the Week 8 Main Slate of contests.

srenner