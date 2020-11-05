NFL DFS Week 9: Running Backs Report - Love Clyde Edwards-Helaire Price vs. Panthers

The Panthers hope to have McCaffrey back in the starting lineup after missing six games with a high ankle sprain. His season started with two touchdowns in his first two starts with 223 combined yards and seven catches on 24 touches per game. Over eight games of action, Carolina’s back gained 987 combined yards with 11 touchdowns and 50 catches or 26.84 FPPG. The Chiefs worked their way to 11th in running back defense (22.73 FPPG) after playing well in two (6.50 and 11.40 fantasy points) of his previous three contests. Kansas City allows 4.8 yards per rush with failure in Week 5 (LV – 207 combined yards with two touchdowns and nine catches). McCaffrey is an active player with impact upside, but he may lose some touches in his first game back.

The winning prize in Week 8 was Mr. Cook. He dominated the Packers (226 combined yards with four touchdowns and two catches) on a season-high 32 touches. Cook already has 11 touchdowns in his six starts, with at least one score in each game. In 2019, he played well in one of his matchups vs. the Lions (149 combined yards with two touchdowns and a catch). Detroit allows the second-most fantasy points to the running back position (32.13 per game) with disaster in three matchups (GB – 57.00, NO – 43.90, and IND – 46.60 fantasy points). Running backs have 14 touchdowns against the Lions. Cook will be a popular player at DraftKings in Week 9 after his explosive showing in his last contest.