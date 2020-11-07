NFL DFS Week 9: Tight Ends Report - Jonnu Smith Too Much for Bears

In his best four games (9/90/1, 8/108/1, 5/65/2, and 8/109/1), Kelce scored between 22.50 and 24.90 fantasy points with a combined 45 targets. In his other four starts, he had seven targets or fewer in each matchup. Kelce is on pace for 96 catches for 1,220 yards and a career-high in touchdowns (12), which falls in line with his success in 2018 (103/1,336/10) and 2019 (97/1,229/5). The Panthers remain one of the better teams in the NFL defending tight ends (38/308/2) with no player gaining over 55 yards. Kelce will be active again this week, but his salary did rise after playing well vs. the Jets. Only nine skill players (four RBs and five WRs) average more fantasy points per game (18.00).

Waller is the second-highest scoring tight end (14.19 FPPG), but he only has one game (12/105/1) that produced four times his salary at DraftKings. His floor has been high in three other outings (16.80, 15.80, and 17.00 fantasy points). He remains on a pace for 100-plus catches (103/850/7) while averaging 8.9 targets per game. In 2019, Waller had two short games (3/40 and 4/37) against the Chargers. Three teams (KC – 9/90/1, TB – 5/82/2, and DEN – 8/56/1) had success vs. Los Angeles, leading to them ranking 23rd in tight end defense (34/374/5). Possible best game since Week 2, plus Waller offered more value at home (27/243/2 – three games) than on the road (7/57/1) this season.