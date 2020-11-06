NFL DFS Week 9: Wide Receivers Report - Can't Go Wrong With Tyler Lockett or D.K. Metcalf

Over eight games, Hopkins played his best in every other matchup shining in odd weeks (14/151, 10/137, 6/131/1, and 10/103/1). He is on pace for 130 catches for 1,609 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 10.4 targets per game. Miami has no answer for wide receivers in Week 2 (20/358/3) and Week 8 (24/271/2). The Dolphins fell to 21st in wide receiver defense (99/1,334/6). CB Byron Jones plays well in coverage with receivers gaining short yards per catch and no touchdowns allowed. I don’t expect a shadow situation, which means Hopkins will have scoring and big-play ability vs. Miami's other receivers. In the mix at the top-end, but he’ll need over 32.00 fantasy points to fill his salary bucket.

The Seahawks’ passing game delivered impact plays in back-to-back games, with Metcalf shining in Week 8 (12/161/2) thanks to a career-high 15 targets. Over his previous six contests, he averaged 7.3 targets with a low catch rate (54.5). Metcalf moved to second in wide receiver scoring (20.71 FPPG) while being on pace for 82 catches for 1,554 yards and 16 touchdowns. Buffalo ranks sixth in wide receiver defense (96/1,138/6), with the Rams having the most success (18/241/2) in Week 2. CB Tre’Davious White should shadow Metcalf, which will lower his chances. At the same time, Wilson will make winning throws in tight one-on-one coverage. Turning into a beast, highlighted by his scoring and big-play ability (18.9 yards per catch), but his higher salary makes him a tougher dance in Week 9 at DraftKings.