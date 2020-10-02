After three games, Hopkins is on pace for 171 catches for 1,899 yards and five touchdowns on 197 targets. In 2019, he had five catches for 41 yards on eight targets against the Panthers. Wide receivers have 35 catches for 458 yards and three touchdowns against Carolina, with Mike Evans (7/104/1) and Kennan Allen (13/132/1) posting the best games. Hopkins missed practice with an ankle issue, but it could just be maintenance. Hopkins will get many easy catches in this game, but the Panthers will try to keep him to short yards per catch. Hopkins is a workhorse wide receiver with the talent to score multiple touchdowns.

Thomas is trending toward playing this week after missing two games with a high ankle issue. He struggled to get open in Week 1 (3/17 on five targets). Over the last two games, the Saints’ wide receivers caught only 20 passes for 231 yards and one touchdown on 30 targets. Detroit showed risk vs. wide receivers in two games (14/201/1 and 17/208/2) with DeAndre Hopkins (10/137) shining in Week 1. Thomas is a great player with one of the best opportunities in the game. His explosiveness may not be where it needs to be in his first game back. Thomas has a high floor in almost every matchup.