SI.com
SI BETS & DFS (PRO)
HomeFootball+Baseball+Basketball+Golf+Hockey+
Search

NFL DFS: Week 4 WR Report - "Lock In" Lockett for Another Week in Miami

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Shawn Childs

After three games, Hopkins is on pace for 171 catches for 1,899 yards and five touchdowns on 197 targets. In 2019, he had five catches for 41 yards on eight targets against the Panthers. Wide receivers have 35 catches for 458 yards and three touchdowns against Carolina, with Mike Evans (7/104/1) and Kennan Allen (13/132/1) posting the best games. Hopkins missed practice with an ankle issue, but it could just be maintenance. Hopkins will get many easy catches in this game, but the Panthers will try to keep him to short yards per catch. Hopkins is a workhorse wide receiver with the talent to score multiple touchdowns.

Thomas is trending toward playing this week after missing two games with a high ankle issue. He struggled to get open in Week 1 (3/17 on five targets). Over the last two games, the Saints’ wide receivers caught only 20 passes for 231 yards and one touchdown on 30 targets. Detroit showed risk vs. wide receivers in two games (14/201/1 and 17/208/2) with DeAndre Hopkins (10/137) shining in Week 1. Thomas is a great player with one of the best opportunities in the game. His explosiveness may not be where it needs to be in his first game back. Thomas has a high floor in almost every matchup.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
SI Bets & DFS (Fantasy Pro)
Subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO
  • DFS and Gambling Premium for All Major Sports
  • NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAAFB, NCAABB, PGA, MMA & NASCAR
  • Vegas Best Bets, Vegas Sharps Inside Info & Line Movements
  • DFS Tools and Q&A from Real $ Winners
  • Real-Time Plays of the Day Alerts
Comments

Football+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 4 NFL DFS: Visionary Plays & Sleepers

Visionary Style! Dr. Roto shares his NFL DFS plays, calls and sleepers for Week 4, although this advice can be used for season-long leagues too!

Dr. Roto

NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football Betting Breakdown - Broncos vs. Jets

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo takes a look at the odds for the Thursday Night AFC tilt between the Broncos and Jets.

Frankie Taddeo

Fantasy NASCAR: YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway Driver Rankings

SI Fantasy NASCAR analyst Brian Polking runs through his top driver rankings for this weekend's YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Brian Polking

NFL DFS Week 4: RB Report - Josh Jacobs Primed For Huge Production

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 4 running backs to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

Week 4 NFL DFS: Thursday Night Football - Broncos vs Jets Showdown Slate

SI Fantasy and DFS analyst Rob Geriak goes through his top DraftKings Thursday Night Football Showdown slate plays for Week 4.

robgeriak

MLB "Wild Card" DFS: The Dongers Club, Thursday, October 1st

Five MLB Wild Card games today and a full slate of DFS action.  Join the Dongers Club to find out which pitcher and which key lineup you need in your DFS lineups today.

srenner

NFL DFS Week 4: QB Report - The Continued Dominance of Josh Allen

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 4 quarterbacks to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

NFL Week 4 Betting Lookahead - Odds, Line Movement, and Sharp Action

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo takes an early look at which Week 4 NFL betting lines have already seen their lines and totals move.

Frankie Taddeo

2020 Sanderson Farms Championship - PGA Predictions and Best Bets

The SI Gambling team of golf experts breaks down their top wagers for this week’s Sanderson Farms Championship.

Alex White

NBA FINALS: Game 1 Prop Bets from @bennyheis

Ben Heisler