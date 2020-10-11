Week 5 NFL DFS: Sunday Night Football - Vikings vs Seahawks Showdown Slate

With another football Sunday almost in the books, the nightcap should be as entertaining as any game we've seen thus far in Week 5. The total in this game is one of the highest of the week (57) while both teams come in struggling defensively and thriving offensively. Seattle is 4-0 and Russell Wilson has been the best quarterback in the league early on. But despite the early season success, they're squeaking out games as their defense can't stop ANYONE through the air.

On the ground, that's another story. Minnesota has struggled defensively on the ground and through the air which just plays into Wilson's hands. Let's brace ourselves for a shootout in the Pacific Northwest.