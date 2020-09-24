SI.com
SI BETS & DFS (PRO)
HomeFootball+Baseball+Basketball+Golf+Hockey+
Search

NFL Week 3: Thursday Night Football Vegas Whispers Sharp Play

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Frankie Taddeo

After crushing the sportsbooks in Week 2, NFL bettors will be back for more in Week 3 as they attempt to “Beat The Books” once again. The action will kick off with an AFC matchup when Gardner Minshew and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1 SU; 2-0 ATS) play host to Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins (0-2 SU; 1-1 ATS) on Thursday Night Football. The Jaguars are currently 3-point home favorites with a total sitting on the game at 48 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars

Choose a membership to read the full story.
SI Bets & DFS (Fantasy Pro)
Subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO
  • DFS and Gambling Premium for All Major Sports
  • NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAAFB, NCAABB, PGA, MMA & NASCAR
  • Vegas Best Bets, Vegas Sharps Inside Info & Line Movements
  • DFS Tools and Q&A from Real $ Winners
  • Real-Time Plays of the Day Alerts
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

Football+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top MLB DFS Plays for Wednesday, September 23rd - The Dongers Club

Check out today's top MLB DFS plays for DraftKings from MLB Fantasy insider Steve Renner.

srenner

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship Predictions and Best Bets

The SI Gambling team of golf experts breaks down their top wagers for this week’s Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

Alex White and Ben Heisler

NFL DFS Week 3: QB Report

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 3 quarterbacks to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

NFL Week 3 Betting Lookahead - Which Games are "On the Move?"

SI Lead Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo takes an early look at the games garnering the biggest line movement for Week 3 in the NFL.

Frankie Taddeo

NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, September 23rd - Stanley Cup Finals Game 3

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking breaks down tonight's Stanley Cup playoff betting action featuring the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars' Game 3 battle.

Roy Larking

MLB DFS: The Dongers Club, Sept 22

MLB DFS For Tuesday, September 22nd

srenner

2020 PGA Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship - DFS Tiers and Top Fade

The SI Golf Fantasy team of Ben Heisler, Alex White, and Mark Farris run through their favorite DFS tiers for this week’s Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, as well as their top fade of the slate.

Ben Heisler

Monday Night Football Best Bets for Week 2 - Saints @ Raiders

Our SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo breaks down the odds for the Monday Night clash between the Saints and Raiders in Las Vegas' home debut. He also shares his "Vegas Whispers" sharp play for the the night!

Frankie Taddeo

A PLAYER PROP Play from "The Propnosticator" for Monday Night Football

Ben Heisler

NHL Best Bets - Stanley Cup Game 2

https://www.si.com/nhl/2020/09/21/nhl-best-bets-0921

Ben Heisler