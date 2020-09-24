After crushing the sportsbooks in Week 2, NFL bettors will be back for more in Week 3 as they attempt to “Beat The Books” once again. The action will kick off with an AFC matchup when Gardner Minshew and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1 SU; 2-0 ATS) play host to Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins (0-2 SU; 1-1 ATS) on Thursday Night Football. The Jaguars are currently 3-point home favorites with a total sitting on the game at 48 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars