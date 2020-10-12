SI.com
NFL Week 5 Monday Night Football: Vegas Whispers Sharp Betting Breakdown for Chargers vs. Saints

Frankie Taddeo

Sportsbooks around the country got the best of NFL bettors once again in Week 5 when the Kansas City Chiefs (-11.5) and San Francisco 49ers (-8.5) not only failed to cover the spread, but lost straight-up as well, killing many teaser and moneyline wagers. The Cowboys (-7.5) and Seattle Seahawks (-7) both burned many square bettors as they each won their respective games but failed to cover against the spread.

The Vegas Whispers sharps, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, enjoyed another successful day going 2-1 ATS on Sunday and now stand at 29-21 ATS in NFL wagering this season. Overall, Frankie Taddeo’s information is currently on a 13-5 (72%) run that also includes a blistering 7-0 (100%) on Thursday Night football plays! In addition, his horse racing handicapping formula nailed the Frizette Stakes from Belmont Park on Saturday when Dayoutoftheoffice ($7.80) crossed the finish line first, securing the Exacta ($8.20/1) "cold" for all SIPRO members!

