NFL DFS Week 15 Saturday Special: The Ambush

We're in the final stretch of the season, which means the fantastic tradition of Saturday football. I wish they would make it a three game slate with 1PM, 4PM and 8PM games but we do have some awesome College Football action going on today as well. From a sit on the couch and do nothing standpoint, what more can we ask for?

In terms of weather, the matchup in Green Bay might feature some snow flurries, but other than that both games will be in cold conditions but nothing that will impact the game too much.

Key player injury notes

Bills vs. Broncos

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay are both questionable but I expect them both to play. Obviously if one is out and the other is in, we would strongly consider the one who is healthy.

Panthers vs. Packers

Christian McCaffery is doubtful and Curtis Samuel is questionable.

AMBUSH CORE PLAYS

Aaron Jones - Packers

The Panthers rushing defense has been a target for multiple years now, but has showed some signs of improvement in the back half of 2020. Carolina has now had three straight games holding opponents under 100 yards rushing. Regardless, this is still the spot we want to pick on first because it's a relatively thin slate at RB and taking the highest owned RB who is also going to finish with the most points feels like the smart thing to do.

Jones was able to find the end zone three times at home vs Carolina last year and once again might be in a snow-fest if the afternoon weather lingers around Saturday evening. A lot of lineups will rightfully smash in Davante Adams, who should catch 9-11 passes without even breaking a sweat against the Panthers. If you see this game being high scoring like I do, then you got to trust more than just Rodgers-Adams to get it done. Taking Jones is the first step this two-game Saturday slate.

Mike Davis - Panthers

How does one beat the Packers defense? You certainly don't drop back and throw it 40 times and there's no reason to think Carolina will do that. Pounding the ball up the middle with Mike Davis should prove to be a good recipe for Carolina on Saturday. To keep the theme of this being a high scoring game, Carolina will need to punch it in close with Davis. With CMC likely out again, Davis should see 15+ carries and gets a huge red zone boost if Curtis Samuel is ruled out.

Noah Fant - Broncos

The rules state that we must roster a tight end on the two game slate. Sorry, but those are the rules. So nailing the proper 1 TE on a crummy TE slate is a big challenge and Fant should be much lower-owned than Robert Tonyan of the Packers. Fant was forced to miss their game last week against Carolina but is a full go for Saturday after a "mystery illness."

The volume with Drew Lock under center has been good for Fant too, with 7, 5, 7, 3 and 9 targets in their last five starts. A good trend of having Fant see seven targets in a game where WRs should be locked down by Bills CBs makes him a CORE play on DraftKings for me.

SLEEPER PLAYER

Robby Anderson - Panthers

The Packers star CB Jaire Alexander normally does not shadow other teams' #1 WR. Anderson with no CMC and no Curtis Samuel is another player who will get a target boost and should be able to avoid Jaire enough to prove valuable. On short two game slates I often look for what is the least likely-owned stack, and ask if it's players who we would consider on a full slate if they were facing a weaker team and in the case of the Panthers the answer is a clear yes. Bridgewater-Davis-Anderson can be stacked up with Jone sand Adams and still build a lineup that works on all sites and Anderson is a big projected sleeper on this slate who will see a target boost due to injuries.

OVERALL PLAYER RANKINGS

Quarterback

Teddy Bridgewater - His salary savings is huge and worth the gamble to lock in Adams and Jones from the other side in a full game stack. Josh Allen

Running Back

Aaron Jones Mike Davis Zack Moss Phillip Lindsay

Wide Receiver

Davante Adams Robby Anderson Stefon Diggs Allen Lazard Cole Beasley Jerry Jeudy

Tight End

Noah Fant Robert Tonyan

Defenses

Buffalo Denver

FAVORITE SHOWDOWN VALUES

Lock in your Showdown lineup here!

Bills vs Broncos

Zack Moss - $6,800: In a game where Buffalo is likely looking to just get in and get out, leaning on the ground game should be a strong factor for Buffalo. Zack Moss is coming off his second highest rushing attempt game of the season on Sunday night which hopefully means the Bills are gradually trusting him more and more as their #1 RB going forward. This is a better ground matchup for Buffalo and his price makes for a nice value on the Showdown slate.

Panthers vs Packers

Robert Tonyan - $6,400: While I am open to fading Tonyan on the full two game slate (or using him in FLEX), I am having a hard time ignoring him on the Showdown at only $6,400. Carolina's zone defense has allowed TEs to do well this season and Tonyan's steady 5 targets and 1 TD every game seems like too good of a value to ignore for only $6400 on the showdown slate. Tonyan has scored four straight weeks and is in line to make it five in a row.