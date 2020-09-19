Week 2 NFL DFS Plays: The Ambush

The first thing we must do each week is to understand the landscape of the slate and any injury or weather or miscellaneous information that we need to monitor from the time this article comes out (Saturday's) until lock on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Many injuries again this week, but it seems like everything is more than clear going into the weekend. One of the largest benefits of making your notes or pre-noise analysis every week on Monday or Tuesday is that you can identify a bad spot for a team before injuries sway your opinion.